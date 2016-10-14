Men’s Soccer | Chances Squandered in Tie

Failing to capitalize on a fair share of scoring opportunities, the men’s soccer team (3-7-1, 1-2-1 Big East) was held to a 1-1 draw in double overtime against the Marquette Golden Eagles (3-4-4, 0-2-2 Big East) on Saturday evening.

Scoring began in the 14th minute, when junior midfielder Arun Basuljevic received the ball off a corner kick and made a short pass to senior defender P.J. Koscher. Koscher shot and scored off his touch from 6 yards out to give the Hoyas an early lead. The goal was the first of Koscher’s career and gave Georgetown the initial lead for the second straight game.

“[Basuljevic] made a really great ball to me, and I took advantage of my opportunity. It was really exciting for us to get that result early on, and the momentum kept on going from there,” Koscher said.

While Georgetown maintained possession to control its lead, it still had to hold off scoring opportunities from Marquette, including a corner kick with 15 seconds left in the first half. The Hoyas entered halftime up 1-0.

Early in the second half, Georgetown got a chance to break the game open. Senior co-captain and forward Brett Campbell grazed the crossbar during a free kick and failed to extend the team’s lead. The score remained stagnant until the 66th minute, when a penalty kick opportunity allowed Marquette freshman midfielder Luka Prpa to bury a shot into the net and make the score 1-1.

Georgetown Head Coach Brian Wiese was unhappy with the referee’s decision.

“The goal was a really tough one when you watch it, you kind of look at the referee and say ‘really? Is that really what you’re doing with that?’” Wiese said.

After the goal, the Hoyas fought back in an effort to regain the lead. In the last part of the second half, the Hoyas had two shots on goal that were saved by Marquette sophomore goalkeeper Luis Barraza.

Ultimately, after two 10-minute overtime periods, the score remained tied and the game ended in a draw at 1-1.

The Hoyas outshot the Golden Eagles by 17-14 and had nine corner kicks to Marquette’s three. Koscher attributed the Hoyas’ ability to keep possession to the style of the respective teams.

“They [are] a very direct team and we are a possession-based team, liking to keep the ball and [be] dangerous going from side to side on the field. We were very competitive on that end. A lot of opportunities didn’t go our way but we [gave ourselves] more opportunities,” Koscher said.

Georgetown now looks ahead to its matchup on Saturday against DePaul (6-5-2, 1-3 Big East), a team it has beaten in its last four regular season meetings. Wiese acknowledged the team’s past successes against the Blue Demons but stresses that the Hoyas need to stay focused.

“We’re certainly not underestimating DePaul this year, they are an improved team from what we’ve seen in the past. The question for this group is: Can we get the goals for some breathing room? It is going to be about managing our game the way we want to play it,” Wiese said.

Georgetown, after losing some players to injury in the last game, now has time to recover, something that Koscher feels will bolster the team’s confidence going into the matchup.

“Getting numbers back is great for us … We have this entire week to rest and really focus. DePaul is a tough team but we’re really excited about [the game] being home, everyone is really confident,” Koscher said.

“As a team we … always make sure everyone is under the right mindset, and we’re going to tackle this game Saturday and take it one by one,” Koscher said.

Wiese, in evaluating Saturday’s game, looked back to positives from the game against Marquette. He mentioned good play in particular from the back four, Basuljevic and junior forward Zach Knudson.

“[Knudson] worked really hard to stay on point for what we asked them to do,” Wiese said. “[The coaching staff] was happy about the [team’s] mentality and discipline. Now we just need to handle a couple details a little bit better moving forward.”

Georgetown, with five out of its last six games being in conference, looks to start a streak of success to move up in the Big East standings, starting this Saturday against DePaul. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Shaw Field.

