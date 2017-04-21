Men’s Lacrosse | GU Outlasts Mt. St. Mary’s

Taking its last step outside Big East play, the Georgetown men’s lacrosse team found an elusive victory, defeating Mount St. Mary’s 11-9 on Tuesday.

In the victory, the Hoyas (3-10, 0-4 Big East) took control of a close contest behind a stellar offensive performance with three Hoyas clenching hat tricks, en-route to snapping a six-game losing streak and notching their third win of the season.

Junior attacks Daniel Bucaro and Peter Conley and sophomore attack Austin McDonald combined for 10 of the Hoyas’ 11 goals. Bucaro, the leading scorer of the season, found the back of the net four times, completing a hat trick in the first half. McDonald and Conley completed the trifecta with hat tricks of their own.

Not to be outdone, junior midfielder Craig Berge added a goal of his own and three assists, placing four Hoyas above the four-point mark. Defensively, freshman Jack Stephenson notched his first career win between the pipes, tallying nine saves.

Georgetown struck first off a Bucaro shot in the opening minutes to take a point lead. Adding to a game of back-and-forth scoring, the Mount tied it up 3-3 heading into the second quarter.

The Hoyas went on the attack in the second quarter, putting 10 shots on goal, six in a span of four minutes. Shots from Berge, McDonald and Bucaro found the net and allowed the Hoyas to take a commanding 6-3 lead by the eight-minute mark of the second.

After one more goal by the Mountaineers, both defenses settled in as the game went scoreless for the final seven minutes of the half with Georgetown leading 6-4. Georgetown’s defense held strong throughout the game, creating or taking advantage of 18 turnovers by Mount St. Mary’s, especially in the second quarter, when the Mountaineers turned the ball over six times.

As the second half of play opened up, a timely takeaway by sophomore midfielder Patrick Aslanian sprung Bucaro for his fourth goal of the game, extending the lead to three.

Throughout the rest of the third quarter, Georgetown and Mount St. Mary’s traded goals shot-for-shot, allowing the Hoyas to maintain a three-goal edge by a score of 10-7 heading into the fourth.

Back-to-back goals by McDonald and another by Conley maintained the lead for the Hoyas, who looked to weather the comeback attempt of the Mount coming in the fourth. The Mountaineers came out firing in the fourth, tallying 12 shots on goal but only finding the net early on at the 7:09 mark, making the score 10-8.

Roughly five minutes of gutsy defensive play ensued with Mount St. Mary’s retaining possession for four of those minutes and attempting nine shots in the small window. The Hoyas eventually broke down, as the Mount made it a one-goal game with 2:14 left, 10-9. After a wide Hoya shot, a timeout was called by the Mountaineers to line up a potential game-tying possession. The Hoyas remained strong, taking advantage of a Mountaineer turnover and icing the game with Conley’s third goal with 17 seconds remaining to bring the score to 11-9.

After earning another regular season win, the Hoyas now take a weekend off before facing St. Johns on April 29. This will be the Hoyas’ final match of the regular season at Cooper Field at 12 p.m.