Men’s Lacrosse | GU Awaits Challenge in No. 13 Duke

Following two consecutive wins last week, the Georgetown men’s lacrosse team hopes to use its momentum in a home matchup against No. 13 Duke this Saturday.

Georgetown (2-4) defeated Robert Morris (4-2) 12-7 at home last Tuesday, and then followed with a decisive 16-6 road victory over Hobart (3-4) on Saturday.

Head Coach Kevin Warne said he was pleased with the team’s focus and consistent efforts despite having a shorter turnaround time between games.

“We had a really good week of practice, and the guys came out focused and really disciplined against some teams that like to play a little helter-skelter,” Warne said. “In order to combat those teams, you need to be disciplined, and I thought they did a really good job of sticking to who we are and what we need to do to have success.”

Several Hoyas stood out in last week’s contests, including junior goalkeeper Nick Marrocco, who earned the Big East Defensive Player of the Week recognition for his efforts in the net, and freshman attack Jake Carraway, who was named the Big East Freshman of the Week.

On the defensive end, Marrocco notched 12 saves against Robert Morris and 14 against Hobart for a .667 save percentage between the two contests. Hobart’s six goals during Saturday’s game are the fewest Georgetown has allowed this season.

Senior defender and co-captain Charlie Ford, who tallied an assist against Hobart, said that Georgetown’s defense has been working on playing more aggressively and clearing the ball to the offense more effectively.

“We were playing the ball harder, and we also had a bigger emphasis on [the fact that] the defensive possession doesn’t stop just by getting the ball back — we actually have to clear the ball, get it to the attack and make sure our offense has possession of it, and that’s when our job is actually over,” Ford said. “We tried to put a little more emphasis on getting the ball on the ground or making a stop and clearing it right away.”

Georgetown’s offense capitalized on these opportunities, as its 16 goals on Saturday are a season-high effort.

“Our offense has been on fire recently, which is awesome to have. They’re definitely rewarding us when we make a stop [on defense], which is a good feeling,” Ford said.

Carraway contributed four goals and an assist against Robert Morris and a goal and an assist against Hobart. Sophomore attack Daniel Bucaro also had an outstanding week for Georgetown, recording two goals and two assists against Robert Morris and six goals and two assists against Hobart. Bucaro’s game-high six goals tied his career best and helped earn him a spot on the Big East weekly honor roll recognition.

Following Saturday’s win, Georgetown enjoyed a longer week of practice as it prepares for Duke (5-2) tomorrow afternoon. The Blue Devils enter the contest on a four-game win streak extending back to late February.

Duke’s latest victory was against Jacksonville (0-6) on Monday, in which two separate unanswered four-goal runs helped propel the Blue Devils to a 13-6 win over the Dolphins. The game marked Duke Head Coach John Danowski’s 376th win, the most in Division I history.

In Georgetown and Duke’s meeting last season, a prolific shooting performance from Duke proved fatal to Georgetown. Although both teams took 33 shots during the contest, Duke capitalized on a greater number, ultimately outscoring Georgetown 20-6.

After a hard week of practice, Warne said he is confident the Hoyas will deliver a strong effort in the upcoming matchup.

“We’ll take it one day at a time, but the one thing I have been very proud of with this group is that they have been consistent in their effort,” Warne said. “I know we’re going to play very hard, and there’s a lot of fight in this team.”

Opening faceoff is scheduled for noon at Cooper Field.

