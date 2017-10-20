MEN’S GOLF | Hoyas Record Comeback Victory

The Georgetown men’s golf team earned its first win of the season last weekend at the 33rd Annual Georgetown Intercollegiate at the Members Club at Four Streams Club.

The Hoyas, who sat in sixth place after 36 holes, posted the best round of the tournament on Tuesday to surge into the lead.

The scores posted during the first two rounds Monday reflected challenging windy conditions. Georgetown dropped an impressive 18 strokes in its final performance from the previous round.

“It was going to take a good round of golf, not a medium round of golf,” Head Coach Tommy Hunter said.

The Hoyas’ lineup at the Georgetown Intercollegiate featured three seniors and two sophomores. Experienced sophomore Eduardo Blochtein and walk-on sophomore Patrick DiPasquale stepped up this week, posting scores of 227 and 229, respectively.

The impressive performance of the Gray Team, the men’s golf alternate side, contributed to the team’s overall success this week.

Senior co-captain Cole Berman led the Hoyas’ Blue Team to victory with a six-over par score of 219, placing him in a six-way tie for first place after 54 holes. Although the Naval Academy’s freshman Charlie Musto would claim individual medalist honors after a playoff, Berman’s performance proved vital to the team’s victory.

“The seniors have to play well all the time if the team is to succeed,” Hunter said. “All in all, it was a good day for all ten of us.”

According to Hunter, succeeding in mid-major golf tournaments such as the Georgetown Intercollegiate helps the team not only in terms of national standing and win-loss record, but also in confidence.

The highlight of the tournament for the Hoyas occurred when Berman sunk his chip shot on the 18th hole on Tuesday to join five other golfers in the tie for first place. Despite this moment of glory, Berman said the team’s victory was more important than his individual placement, encapsulating the Hoyas’ team spirit this week at The Members Club at Four Streams.

This weekend, Georgetown men’s golf will make its first appearance in the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate, hosted by Old Dominion University at Kilmarlic Golf Club in Powells Point, N.C.

“This will be an opportunity to continue to bolster our win-loss record,” Hunter said.

The tournament will feature 18 teams including Old Dominion, Saint Joseph’s and George Mason. The ODU/OBX Intercollegiate will be the Hoyas’ final event of the fall season.

The ODU/OBX Intercollegiate will take place on Oct. 22-24.

Have a reaction to this article? Write a letter to the editor.