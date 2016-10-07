Men’s Golf | Hoyas Falter at Firestone

Despite strong performances from juniors Cole Berman and Jack Musgrave, the Georgetown men’s golf team finished 15th at the Firestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio on Monday and Tuesday.

Carding a four-over-par 220 for the three-day tournament, Berman and Musgrave were the bright spots in an otherwise disappointing performance. The University of Cincinnati won the tournament, scoring an impressive 14-under-par 850, while Illinois State finished runner-up with a final tally of 853, good for 11 under par.

After the 36-hole first day, highlighted by Berman’s even-par 144 effort and complemented by Musgrave’s one over 145 performance, the Hoyas stood in 16th place. Over the course of the tournament, the Hoyas shot a 32-over-par 896.

Freshman Eduardo Blochtein carded a 12-over 228, finishing 66th overall. Sophomore Anthony Perrino and junior Sam Madsen scored a 231 and 232, respectively.

Coming off a successful 2015-16 campaign that saw the Hoyas claim the Big East crown by a remarkable 27 strokes, Head Coach Tommy Hunter knows the Blue and Gray are capable of better golf. When asked to reflect on his team’s performance, Coach Hunter, a three-time Big East Champion, expressed regret in the Hoyas’ lack of consistency over the three rounds.

“We were disappointed in our play at Firestone. We just couldn’t get anything going to gain any momentum. It is a game where we need all five guys playing together in every 18-hole round. We will learn from it and move on,” Hunter said.

Coach Hunter’s assurance of improvement draws on recent success — Georgetown’s 15th-place finish at Firestone comes on the heels of an impressive eighth-place finish in the Hoyas’ season opening competition at the Sam Hall Intercollegiate in Hattiesburg, Miss., in mid-September.

When competing at Hattiesburg Country Club, consistency defined the Hoyas’ solid tournament showing. Blochtein, Madsen and Musgrave all turned in a three-over 216 to place 28th in individual competition.

Georgetown’s final round in Hattiesburg proved to be its strongest. Blochtein impressed with a three-under 68, while Cole Berman, who finished six over at 219, shot a two-under 69. Additionally, Anthony Perrino wrapped up his six-over 219 tournament with a one- under 70.

As the season continues, Georgetown’s next tournament will take place in South Bend, Ind. at Notre Dame University’s Gridiron classic.

The Hoyas did not compete in Notre Dame’s home tournament in 2015, but will look to impress in their return to the competition. According to Hunter, that will require mastery of the fundamentals.

“We are excited about returning to The Gridiron Classic hosted by Notre Dame. The Warren Golf Course is a classic design that requires precision off the tee and a steady putter,” Hunter said.

Better than anyone, Coach Hunter knows the Hoyas’ potential, especially coming off a season that saw Georgetown qualify for the NCAA regional tournament. In preparing for the schools against which the Blue and Gray will compete, Coach Hunter hopes to use the Gridiron Classic as a measuring stick for Georgetown’s progression.

“The field is very strong,” Hunter said. “Playing this weekend is an opportunity to compete against some of the finest teams in the nation.”

Tee off for the tournament is set for Sunday in South Bend, Ind.

