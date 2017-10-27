MEN’S GOLF | GU Ends Fall Season With Top-10 Finish

Defending last week’s victory at the Georgetown Invitational, the Georgetown men’s golf team failed to extend its winning streak at Kilmarlic Golf Club in Powells Point, N.C., coming sixth out of 18 teams.

The team was complacent with its play on the first day, settling with a team score of 293 and a 14th-place finish. However, Head Coach Tommy Hunter said he was not worried after the team’s early struggles.

“These are veteran guys. They are patient. They don’t let little things like one mediocre round out of three upset them,” Hunter said.

When playing conditions became difficult on the tournament’s second day, the Hoyas, led by senior captain Jack Musgrave’s two-under par 69, surged up the leaderboard to sixth place. Despite carding a 77 on day one, Musgrave battled to a 54-hole score of 215 and finished tied for 27th in a field of 93 individuals.

Hunter praised Musgrave’s play over the weekend.

“Jack’s a very gritty guy. It doesn’t surprise me that he could put a round he didn’t like out of his mind and then come back, clear his mind and produce two rounds that were very impressive,” Hunter said.

On the final day of the tournament, the inclement weather passed while the Hoyas moved closer to a top-five finish. Still competing in high winds, the team shot a four-under par 280.

In the end, their total team score of 855 was not enough, and Georgetown ended up in sixth place. They fell to Akron by one stroke, while Campbell won the event, with scores of 854 and 806, respectively.

Hunter praised his team’s performance.

“Coming out of this event with a top-ten finish is a good thing,” Hunter said.

Sophomores Patrick DiPasquale and Eduardo Blochtein had a major impact on the team’s great finish. DiPasquale shot 213 and tied for 22nd. He also finished with a pivotal two-under par 69 on the final day of the tournament. Blochtein posted a 220 and tied for 46th.

Although the Hoyas have more golf to play this spring, the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate was the final fall event for the seniors. Senior captains Sam Madsen and Cole Berman finished tied for 19th and 46th, respectively. Berman is also the reigning Big East Male Golfer of the Week.

Madsen strung together three solid rounds and finished one under par.

Hunter stressed the impact the seniors have had on the team.

“[The seniors] are a huge part of the program. Every event we play is a step closer to saying goodbye and that’s a hard thing to do especially with guys who have played in every event. But they are also not dwelling on that. They’re dwelling on the goals we’ve got in front of us: to be the best Georgetown golf team that has ever been,” Hunter said.

Hunter said the tournament was a good conclusion to Georgetown’s fall season.

“We are extremely happy with the fall. Our scoring average was 291, which might be the best ever by a Georgetown golf team,” Hunter said.

