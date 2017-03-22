Men’s Basketball | Peak to Declare for NBA Draft

The Georgetown men’s basketball team will be without another key contributor next season, as junior guard L.J. Peak expects to sign with an agent and declare for June’s NBA draft, per ESPN reporter Jeff Goodman.

Since arriving to the Hilltop in 2014 as the 31st top recruit of his class, Peak has been a staple in the Hoya backcourt, averaging 7.9 points in 25.3 minutes per game during his freshman campaign. Since then, Peak has seen his role on the team expand, starting all 30 games of his junior season.

The 6-foot-5 guard finished this season with career highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals. For the 2016-17 season, Peak ranked second on the team with 16.3 points per game on 48.1 percent field goal shooting and led the team with 3.5 assists per game.

With Georgetown already losing graduate student guard Rodney Pryor, Peak’s departure depletes the Hoyas even further. The backcourt duo accounted for 46.2 percent of the Hoyas’ points this season, with Peak responsible for 21.9 percent of Georgetown’s offense.

Peak’s aggressive offensive and ability to drive to the hoop makes him a viable scoring option for any NBA team. During his junior season, Peak scored at least 20 points in 14 of the team’s 30 games, including a 24-point effort in Georgetown’s first round loss to St. John’s in the Big East Tournament, tying his season-best.

While Peak’s scoring ability makes him an appealing prospect for the NBA, his ball control is more concerning as he committed 2.7 turnovers per game in the 2016-17 campaign. Projected to be a late second-round pick, draftexpress.com ranks Peak as the 11th-best junior in the NCAA and has him falling to the 54th pick.

With the graduation of seniors center Bradley Hayes and forward Reggie Cameron coupled with Peak and Pryor’s departure, Georgetown’s roster will feature eight returning scholarship players, assuming junior forward Trey Mourning stays as a Hoya. Georgetown welcomes one new recruit next year in four-star forward Antwan Walker after five-star guard Tremont Waters requested a release from his national letter of intent.

