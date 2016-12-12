Men’s Basketball | Isaac Copeland to Transfer at Semester’s End

In 2014, a 6-foot-8 forward was the 16th-best recruit in his graduating class. Three years later, the ESPN rankings are a distant memory, and junior forward Isaac Copeland is transferring out of the men’s basketball program at the end of the semester, Head Coach John Thompson III announced today.

Copeland’s transfer destination was not announced, but the forward received offers from the University of Virginia and University of West Virginia during his high school recruiting process.

Copeland played 73 total games for the Blue and Gray (6-4) and averaged 8.6 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game for his career.

The Brewster Academy alumnus was undoubtedly having the worst season of his three years on the Hilltop, shooting just 36.7 percent from two-point range and zero percent from three-point distance. He missed three of the Hoyas’ 10 games — two due to a facial injury, one because he did not earn any playing time.

Copeland also has 12 personal fouls and seven turnovers this season, along with a total of 11 made baskets. While the junior started the first five games of the season, he has seen his playing time diminish with the return of sophomore forward Marcus Derrickson, who sat out four games with an injury, and the emergence of junior forward Akoy Agau.

In his last two games, Copeland played a combined eight minutes, recording two points.

During his freshman year in 2014-15, Copeland averaged 6.8 points per game in 20 minutes per game while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three.

The Jan. 17 game against Butler (then 13-5, 3-2 Big East) saw Copeland break out, hitting a game-winning three-pointer to ensure a 61-59 home victory.

The rest of the season, Copeland averaged 9.4 points per game on 41 percent shooting from deep while seeing his minutes increase to 26.4 per game.

The forward’s announcement is the second transfer of the season, with junior forward Paul White leaving the program for Oregon (8-2) over the summer.

The Hoyas return to action this Saturday, Dec. 17, at 12 p.m. when they square off against their longtime rival, the Syracause Orange (6-3). The game is set to be televised on ESPN.

Have a reaction to this article? Write a letter to the editor.