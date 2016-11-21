Men’s Basketball |Hoyas Shift Focus Towards No. 13 Ducks

Following one of the worst losses in program history, the Georgetown men’s basketball team (1-2) plays the N0. 13 Oregon Ducks (2-1) in the opening round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational today. After a stunning 78-72 loss at home against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-1) that ended with “Fire Thompson!” chants from the student section, the team looks to turn their season around against a Ducks team that made it to the Sweet 16 last season.

Entering his 19th season as Oregon’s Head Coach, Dana Altman is one of only six active coaches in NCAA Division 1 basketball with 19 consecutive winning seasons. Altman has led the Ducks to six consecutive 20-win seasons and four straight NCAA Tournament appearances. The 2013 National Coach of the Year and 2016 Pac-12 Coach of the Year has won more games in his first six seasons than any other coach in Oregon history.

The game will mark the season debut of Oregon’s star junior guard Dillon Brooks, who has missed the start of the season due to offseason foot surgery. Brooks averaged 16.7 points per game last season, along with 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He is expected to come off the bench today and play around 15 minutes in an effort to slowly work him back into game shape.

In Brooks’ absence, 6’10” 200 lb. senior forward Chris Boucher carried the Ducks, averaging 17 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The mobile Canadian big man presents a challenge to Georgetown sophomore center Jessie Govan, who has struggled with his stamina so far this season. Against the Red Wolves, Govan notched 18 points and six rebounds in the first half in 18 minutes, but only scored 2 points in 13 minutes in the second half. Georgetown Head Coach John Thompson III used a much smaller lineup in the second half against the Red Wolves in order to keep up with the four-guard lineup they used. Govan could see another dip in playing time today if he cannot keep up with the faster Boucher.

Another issue to monitor for the Hoyas is their lack of consistent production at the point guard position. Freshman guard Jagan Mosely, who started the first three games of the season, has done a good job on defense but has been inconsistent on the offensive end. Against Arkansas State, Mosely shot 2-9 from the field and was 0-6 from three-point range. The options behind him aren’t much better either, as junior transfer guard Jonathan Mulmore looks to still be adjusting to Division 1 play, and junior guard Tre Campbell only played eight minutes against the Red Wolves. Against an Oregon team with explosive weapons at the guard position, a lack of offensive production from its guards could be Georgetown’s Achilles heel today.

“We need some practice time,” Thompson. “As much as everything else associated [with Maui], we need some time in the gym.”

The winner and loser of Georgetown-Oregon will face the winner and loser of Tennessee-Wisconsin, which will be played at 2:30 PM EST today.

Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 PM EST.

