Men’s Basketball | GU Fails to Complete Comeback Bid, Lose Third Straight

Three days after falling to the last place team in the Big East, the Georgetown men’s basketball team dropped its third consecutive game, losing on the road to the St. John’s Red Storm 86-80 on Saturday afternoon.

St. John’s (13-16, 7-9 Big East) took advantage of Georgetown’s (14-15, 5-11 Big East) offensive miscues and controlled the tempo for the majority of the game, leading for almost 31 minutes. While the Georgetown offense succeeded in scoring — four Hoya starters finished with double-digit point totals — it struggled in protecting the ball, committing 22 turnovers.

The Red Storm began to run away with the game midway through the first half, taking advantage of five Hoya turnovers in four minutes to go onto a 17-0 run, giving them a 27-13 lead with 8:12 remaining in the first half. Pointless and with 6:45 minutes left in the half, graduate student guard and leading scorer Rodney Pyror scored his first points of the day on a three-pointer, which ignited the Hoyas’ own 17-0 run. Pryor scored 11 of his 22 points during the nearly five-minute Georgetown run.

The first half featured 16 Georgetown turnovers — including four by starter junior guard L.J. Peak — however, St. John’s offense failed to pull away with any lead as it shot 37.5 percent from the field in the opening half. The Red Storm stayed close to the Hoyas in the half due to their 16 points scored due to Hoya turnovers.

Down 36-35 at the half, the Red Storm came out of intermission ready to play, going on a 6-0 run to take a lead in the second half that would remain for the entire game. Red Storm junior guard Bashir Ahmed scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half while freshman guard scored a game-high 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the floor along with three assists.

After St. John’s 6-foot-11 redshirt sophomore forward Tariq Owens exited the game midway through the second half due to an injury, the Hoyas used the glass to prevent the Red Storm from pulling away with any lead, scoring 22 points in the paint in the final half.

With 2:25 remaining, the Hoyas turned a nine-point deficit into a one-point difference in just over a minute. However, St. John’s 10-of-10 from the free throw line in the games final two minutes and Pryor’s missed potential game-tying three solidified the six-point victory for the Red Storm.

Peak finished with 20 points and three assists, while sophomore center Jessie Govan scored 13 points to complement his three rebounds. The defeat drops Georgetown to 10-3 when Peak, Pryor and Govan finish in double figures.

The loss marks the first time in program history that Georgetown has lost to both DePaul and St. John’s in the same Big East regular season. The last time the Hoyas lost to the Red Storm was Feb. 28, 2015.

With two games remaining, Georgetown must win both to avoid its second straight losing season. Georgetown Head Coach John Thompson III has never endured two consecutive losing seasons.

Georgetown’s next game is Tuesday at Seton Hall at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on FoxSports1.

