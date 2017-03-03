Men’s Basketball | GU Drops Fourth Straight Game

After retaking the lead late in the game, the Georgetown men’s basketball team failed to hold off the Seton Hall Pirates, who ran to a 62-59 victory.

The Hoyas (14-16, 5-12 Big East) now have lost five straight games and dropped the season series to the Pirates (19-10, 9-8 Big East).

In Tuesday night’s matchup, Pirates’ junior guard Desi Rodriguez torched the Hoyas for a game-high 27 points, including three made three-pointers. Junior forward Angel Delgado recorded another double-double for Seton Hall, notching 26 points and grabbing 17 rebounds in 36 minutes of play.

In the first 15 minutes, the game was closely contested. Soon after, Seton Hall took charge, going on a 12-3 run led by Rodriguez, who finished with 17 first-half points. Georgetown responded, and senior center Bradley Hayes made a layup that cut the lead to 38-30 by halftime.

At the start of the second half, Seton Hall faltered offensively, missing eight of its first 10 shots. The Hoyas took advantage by going on a 14-6 run to tie the game at 44. With 8:44 left, Hayes scored in the paint, giving Georgetown its largest lead of the game at 54-49.

Seton Hall stayed tough, cutting the deficit to one point with under two minutes to play. After a Georgetown turnover, Delgado converted a layup that gave the Pirates a 60-59 lead, which they would not relinquish. Pirates’ junior guard Khadeen Carrington scored eight points — less than half of his 17-point-per-game season average — but secured a key offensive rebound and made both free throws to seal the win in the final minute.

The Blue and Gray had limited success from their key playmakers, forcing the bench to step up. Graduate student guard Rodney Pryor — who averages 18.2 points per game — played 15 minutes for Georgetown in the loss and scored 11 points. The Hoya bench scored 29 points but contributed to the team’s 15 turnovers, which led to 19 Seton Hall points.

In the low-scoring game, Georgetown shot better than Seton Hall, but was edged out in the rebounding matchup. The Pirates shot 41.3 percent from the floor, making 3-of-18 three-pointers. Georgetown shot 49 percent, led by junior guard L.J. Peak’s 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting. However, Seton Hall outrebounded the Hoyas 37 to 28 and grabbed 19 offensive rebounds.

Georgetown finishes its Big East season at home against the No. 2 Villanova Wildcats (27-3, 14-3 Big East). The Hoyas can only play for pride in the finale with regular season results not impacting their chances of receiving a NCAA Tournament bid.

Have a reaction to this article? Write a letter to the editor.