LETTER FROM THE EDITOR: Evolving a Storied Publication

Dear readers,

In 1987, the editors of this newspaper decided to expand from a weekly publication to a twice-weekly format, in order to fit in all the news happening on an increasingly vibrant campus. Now, 30 years later, I am pleased to share that The Hoya will become a daily online publication with a Friday print edition starting this fall.

First and foremost, we are making this change for you: our readers. As a daily publication, The Hoya will be bringing you the latest news at Georgetown every day of the week. The content with which you have grown familiar will remain the same, but now with a much quicker delivery time. We will also be launching a revamped website later this year designed for optimal reader experience.

Today’s issue will be our last Tuesday print edition, at least for the foreseeable future. For the readers who have continued with us thus far, thank you for your support. We look forward to serving you next semester as Georgetown’s daily newspaper of record.

Best wishes,

Toby Hung (COL ‘18)

Editor-in-Chief

