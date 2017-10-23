LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The Rodent Problem in Georgetown

To our friends, neighbors and patrons,

Due to the current state of construction in our area, it is a constant battle with rodents in Georgetown. We understand that construction is necessary on these blocks, but unfortunately, this has placed us in a position of great vulnerability.

On their route to work each day at 6:00 a.m., my employees see a plethora of rodents near construction sites and restaurants from the Key Bridge to and including the adjoining parking lot.

On our part, we engage in daily inspections for holes that would allow rodents ingress to our shop. Not once but twice or often three times a month, we have Orkin Pest Control inspect our premises, bait our traps and spray for pests and rodents. We have sealed all doors and windows and put rodent guards on all our doors. We have resealed our entire basement against rodent intrusion.

We have been and are doing everything humanly possible to combat this problem. We consistently receive high marks from the Health Department for our cleanliness, our rodent prevention and our vigilance. We possess a 35-year record of excellence.

We are sickened and disheartened by the event of a single rat gaining entrance to our shop — possibly entering when a customer came through the front door or an employee took out the trash — and are committed to maintaining our rigorous policing efforts and combating this problem. We have been successful until this single incident. The rat in question was slow from the poison it had ingested. It was caught and dispatched from the shop within minutes by my employee.

We will continue with all means available to us to eradicate this problem, realizing that given the construction in the neighborhood, it is a gargantuan task. We are confident that our protocols will prevail. We want our friends, neighbors and patrons to rest assured that we will remain ever vigilant.

Gina Vogel and Nabeel Audeh

Owners, Wisemiller’s Grocery and Deli

Have a reaction to this article? Write a letter to the editor.