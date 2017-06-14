Kung Fu Tea Comes to Georgetown

The New York-based bubble tea sensation Kung Fu Tea will open its first location in Washington, D.C., this Monday on Wisconsin Avenue. With nearby locations in Rockville and Silver Spring, Md., and McLean, Va., the franchise is strengthening its presence in the D.C. area and across the country.

The company has more than 100 locations in the United States and has begun the process of expanding internationally. In the coming year, Kung Fu Tea plans to open stores in Australia, Canada and Brazil.

Kung Fu Tea offers an extensive menu featuring fruit- and milk-based teas, yogurts and ice creams, frozen drinks, coffees and juices, in addition to a number of seasonal specialties — like taro and pumpkin oolong milk tea. Year-round best-sellers include the honey lemonade, matcha red bean slush and classic Kung Fu milk tea. Vegan and gluten-free options are also available.

Customers have the option of handcrafting their drinks to match their desired temperature, level of sweetness and flavor. They may also choose from a variety of toppings, including puddings, red and mung beans and fig and aloe jellies, to top off their orders.

The company prides itself on using the highest-quality ingredients — including handpicked tea leaves from Taiwan. Tea is brewed every three hours and tapioca bubbles are made every two, giving drinks a freshly made taste. According to its website, Kung Fu Tea hopes to “create a more refined bubble tea culture” through its distinctive brewing and customization processes.

In addition to providing a personalized ordering experience, Kung Fu Tea further sets itself apart from other cafes in the industry with its colorful decor and lively atmosphere. At certain locations, customers are offered board games to play while enjoying their drinks, which helps to set the cafe’s lively and welcoming atmosphere.

“No matter you want to grab to-go, have a nice conversation with your friends or just enjoy a nice afternoon in town, here will be your perfect little spot!” Mai Shi, marketing manager of Kung Fu Tea, said in an email to The Hoya.

According to Shi, the ambiance at Kung Fu Tea shops is “the perfect combination of East and West culture.” Combining modern American furnishings with traditional Taiwanese decorations, the café features wood-paneled floors and a fireplace and the walls are lined with colorful cup lids.

Kung Fu Tea’s newest cafe will be located next to Zannchi, a sit-down Korean bistro, and across the street from the Georgetown Lutheran Church.

Just a 15-minute walk from the Healy Gates, Kung Fu Tea will certainly be a popular choice for Georgetown students this summer, serving refreshing drinks and providing a sweet escape from the District’s heat. The cafe will also attract its fair share of D.C. foodies — no one will want to miss out on Kung Fu Tea’s latest innovation: made-to-order drinks handcrafted with premium ingredients.

Kung Fu Tea is located at 1529 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, D.C., 20007.

