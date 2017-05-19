New Food Spots

Ladurée

Ladurée is a luxury French bakery best recognized for its colorful double-decker macarons and handmade sweets. The bakery first opened its doors in 1862 and has since expanded on a global level, with 11 locations in the United States — including its recent opening in Georgetown. Located on M Street, the restaurant serves breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, coffee and aperitifs — alcoholic beverages served before meals, often to stimulate the appetite. Although it boasts a menu of savory dishes, Ladurée’s French pastries, homemade ice creams and chocolates are its signature specialties — all must-tries for anyone with a sweet tooth. Visitors can indulge in light desserts and drinks while enjoying the restaurant’s upscale Parisian ambience.

Waterfront Rosé Garden at Whaley’s

Raw bar and restaurant Whaley’s is one of the hottest spots for Washington, D.C. residents to get their seafood fix. Recently, the popular venue opened up its very own rosé garden: a waterfront bar serving up an elegant ambience and a mouth-watering menu of snacks, cocktails, frozen drinks and, of course, 10 different varieties of rosé. Visitors to the bar are treated to stunning river views, a beachy atmosphere and luscious cold drinks, making it the perfect summertime hangout. The Rosé Garden seats up to 30 guests and is open until 10 p.m.

The Halal Guys

The Halal Guys began as a simple grab-and-go halal eatery on a street corner in Manhattan, but it has since expanded onto the popular food scene, adding locations across the country — and even internationally. The fast-casual restaurant recently opened two spots in the D.C. area — one in Dupont Circle and one in the Atlas District — attracting customers from across the city. The Halal Guys’ most recognizable dishes are its chicken and gyro rice bowls and wraps, served with a tangy white sauce and roasted vegetables. Lines for the halal dishes may be long but are certainly worth the wait.

Siren

Belgian-American chef Robert Wiedmaier has become a staple of the D.C. food scene since opening Marcel’s, a high-end French-Belgian restaurant, in Foggy Bottom in 1999. Since then, Wiedmaier has continued to expand his presence in the area — most recently with Siren, a fine dining seafood restaurant in Logan Circle. In addition to offering its signature seafood platters, Siren serves a number of lesser-known varieties of fish, giving its food a distinctive flavor. Although certain items on the menu can be quite pricey — the Grand Plateau, a large seafood platter, is most expensive at $150 — visitors can select from more affordable options that will still ensure a deluxe eating experience.

Restaurants Coming Soon

Kung Fu Tea

New York-based bubble tea franchise Kung Fu Tea recently made its long-awaited arrival in the greater D.C. area with locations in Rockville and Silver Spring, Md., and Mclean, Va. This summer, however, Kung Fu Tea will be even closer, as it prepares to open a new location on Wisconsin Avenue. Visitors of the bubble tea cafe are able select from a long list of drinks, including fruit- and milk-based teas, yogurts, slushies and punches, and even a variety of seasonal specialties. From there, customers can handcraft their orders, fine-tuning temperature and flavor, while also choosing from an assortment of toppings. As Kung Fu Tea continues to expand across the country, D.C. foodies will not want to miss out on the chance to have a taste.

Isabella Eatery in Tyson Galleria

Restaurateur and chef Mike Isabella, well-known for his work on “Top Chef,” has major plans to expand his base in D.C. this summer. Over the past few months, Isabella has been developing a 10-part eatery on the third floor of Tysons Galleria, one of the most popular shopping malls in the D.C. area. Isabella Eatery, which covers over 41,000 square feet, will seat over 600 patrons in its 10 dining spots. The eclectic assortment of venues include a seafood bar, sit-down Mexican and Mediterranean restaurants, a coffee shop and a casual Japanese eatery. Isabella Eatery will provide a wide variety of cuisines all under one roof, making it the go-to for foodies in D.C. this summer.

Blue Bottle Coffee

Headquartered in Oakland, Calif., Blue Bottle Coffee has become an integral part of the “new wave” of artisanal coffee shops sprawling across the country. The chain, with locations throughout the United States, boasts the freshest product — in fact, it only sells coffee within 48 hours of brewing. The company, which sells a variety of blends, emphasizes brewing coffee at just the right time — even providing patrons with a helpful “flavor timeline” to ensure the highest-quality taste. Blue Bottle Coffee will have opened three spots in D.C. by 2018 and has confirmed one of the three locations to be along Potomac Street — perfect for Georgetown students in need of a caffeine fix.

Insomnia Cookies

Although Georgetown students love Wisey’s cookies, they will certainly jump at the chance to have a taste of Insomnia Cookies this summer. With more than 90 locations nationwide, Insomnia Cookies has gained quite a loyal clientele — customers love having the bakery’s warm, gooey cookies delivered right to their door. Insomnia Cookies opened its first location in the District last year, in Adams Morgan, and plans to add two more this season, along H and O streets in Georgetown. Though the eatery specializes in warm baked goods, it will surely attract passersby with the prospect of refreshing ice cream cookie sandwiches. With locations so close to Georgetown, students may just find themselves making late-night orders — after all, the bakery delivers fresh cookies until 3 a.m.

Have a reaction to this article? Write a letter to the editor.