Healy Tower Clock Hands Stolen

Clock hands were stolen from the clock tower of Healy Hall early Monday morning and were replaced briefly with an inflatable unicorn head.

The theft, first reported by students on social media this morning, marks the last day of the spring 2017 semester, as well as the latest iteration in a long-standing Georgetown tradition last honored December 2014. According to lore, the history of the heist goes back decades at least. The clock hands were stolen so frequently in the 1960s, it is said, the university stopped replacing them.

The Georgetown University Police Department is investigating the theft, according to GUPD Chief Jay Gruber.

“We are currently investigating the theft of the Healy Clock hands. I have nothing to add at this time as the investigation is on-going,” Gruber wrote in an email to The Hoya.

The clock hands were returned to the tower by the afternoon. The missing pair was replaced with a spare set, according to a GUPD officer.

The administration has responded to the tradition at different times with consternation, acceptance or tacit veneration. After the last incident in 2014, the university responded to the theft by posting a photo of the clock tower with the hashtag #TimelessTradition on social media.

However, the administration has taken a harder line in the past, once sentencing a pair of students to community service and a year of disciplinary probation after they accepted blame for removing the hands.

This is a developing story. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

