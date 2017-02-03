Dining out for the Healthy Student

Protein Bar | 925 17th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20006

Protein Bar is dedicated to providing healthy, delicious food in an upbeat, modern environment — all within the span of a few minutes. Although its food products are designed for maximum convenience, they remain packed with flavor and nutrients. The restaurant offers an extensive menu of drinks and shakes, as well as plenty of options for breakfast and lunch. Its breakfast scrambles are especially tasty; the spinach and pesto scramble bowl ($4.99) contains whole eggs, nut-free basil pesto, spinach, broccoli and a touch of Parmesan cheese. Packed with protein, it is a flavorful and health-conscious alternative to the typical breakfast wrap (or worse yet, skipping the meal altogether). Protein Bar’s prices are certainly reasonable given its high caliber, making it the ideal choice for a student staying healthy while on the run.

South Block Juice Co. | 3210 Grace St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20007

Located in the Grace Street Market, alongside Grace Street Coffee and sandwich shop SundeVich, South Block offers both health and flavor. This charming locale features signature creations made with fresh ingredients. Healthy, delicious foods are at the core of South Block’s ideology. Customers can indulge in exquisite, nutritious treats that will delight their taste buds while providing a filling, nourishing meal. The strawberry avocado toast ($10) and the CaveMan bowl ($10) — prepared with freshly made cashew milk and cacao nibs — are must-tries. Refreshing drinks, such as the mango-and-coconut super smoothie Green-A-Colada, or the more traditional cold pressed orange-and-banana Old School ($7), will quickly energize you before heading to class.

Postmodern Foods | 2920 M St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20007

The purpose of Postmodern Foods is to change the way we approach convenient, “fast” food. Located on M Street, the organic food and drink company offers a diverse range of nutrient-rich snacks and meals, ideal for students on the go. Its philosophy towards food is refined and elegant, reinterpreting classic dishes with a healthy and unexpected twist. Some of its most popular selections are the Korean walnut pea sushi ($10) and the blueberry chia smoothie with oats ($12) — sure to help diners avoid the post-lunch carb-induced crash. Postmodern Foods also boast a lengthy menu of cold-pressed juices and smoothies — delicious and clean alternatives to traditional sugary drinks.

Fruitive | 1094 Palmer Alley NW, Washington, D.C. 20001

Fruitive takes its certified organic restaurant distinction seriously. With a menu of all plant-based ingredients, this modern restaurant is bound to satisfy all kinds of healthy cravings. Fruitive serves a variety of customers, from rookie juicers to seasoned health foodies, and offers them the opportunity to have energizing, delicious meals. Located in CityCenter, the cozy eatery features breakfast toasts, superberry bowls, wraps and tacos — all 100% organic. The Sesame Ginger Tacos ($11.95), paired with edamame and buckwheat noodles, are a flavorful adventure, while the PB NO J bowl ($9.95) gives the comfort of familiar sweetness. Boost your morning with a heartening smoothie like the Coconut Colada or the Coffee Date.

Chaia | 3207 Grace St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20007

After garnering buzz from its trendy pop-up stand at a local farmer’s market, upscale taco shop Chaia opened up its own brick-and-mortar location in Georgetown. The restaurant describes its motto as “farm-to-taco,” employing simple cooking techniques and organic ingredients. Served on freshly-made corn tortillas, each vegetarian taco comes filled with a mix of seasonal veggies and salsas. Among its best selections are the creamy kale and potato pepper jack taco, stuffed with poblano crema, green sauce and pickled onions ($3.75 for one, $11 for three.) Its unique combination of flavors is a testament to the restaurant’s bold fusion of traditional Mexican ingredients with modern health foods.

Pleasant Pops Farmhouse Market and Café | 1781 Florida Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20009

With locations in Adams Morgan and Downtown, Pleasant Pops stemmed from a very simple concept: Instead of using all sorts of artificial sweeteners and flavor-infusing chemicals, why not simply bring out the natural scrumptiousness of fresh fruit? The locale follows a simple process of freezing and molding fresh ingredients to create its famous pops. The Farmhouse Café also features a regular menu that includes smoothie bowls, banana toast and avocado hummus. Try the non-dairy pops ($2.50), ranging from orange chai to Mexican chocolate. Pops are a refreshing treat with all the benefits of fresh fruit and organic ingredients. For cold winter days, there are also hot pops, served with coconut milk and cinnamon.

