February 17, 2017 by

GUSA 2017 Candidates Share Their Stories

 

Four tickets for the GUSA executive elections share their personal stories with The Hoya.

GUSA Collage 2

Garet Williams (COL ’18) and Habon Ali (SFS ’18): Top Left

http://www.thehoya.com/23071816/

 

Kamar Mack (COL ’19) and Jessica Andino (COL ’18): Top Right

http://www.thehoya.com/23071824/

 

Jenny Franke (COL ’18) and Jack McGuire (COL ’18): Bottom Left

http://www.thehoya.com/franke-mcguire-outline-increased-engagement/

 

John Matthews (COL ’18) and Nick Matz (COL ’18): Bottom Right

http://www.thehoya.com/23071837/

 

 

Have a reaction to this article? Write a letter to the editor.

More in Campus News

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

 