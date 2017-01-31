GUPD Releases Photo of Kidnapping Suspect

The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department released a surveillance video and photograph Sunday of a suspect wanted in connection to the kidnapping of a Georgetown student that occurred Thursday on the 3400 block of O St., NW.

On Jan. 26, at approximately 3:20 p.m., the suspect forced the victim, an unidentified student, into a light gray or silver colored sport utility vehicle and drove away.

The suspect forced the victim to attempt to withdraw money from an ATM and make large purchases at retail locations in the District and Maryland. The victim was released unharmed.

MPD describes the suspect as a white male in his late 30s to 40s, 5’9” to 6’0” tall, of medium build, dark colored hair, mustache and beard. He was wearing a black suit, black shirt, gray necktie and black shoes.

GUPD informed the university community of the kidnapping in an email Jan. 27 at about 1:30 p.m., saying they would coordinate with MPD to increase surveillance in the West Georgetown neighborhood. MPD is also offering a $1,000 reward to any individual who provides information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Sydney te Wildt (COL ’20) said she was stunned by the news of a student being kidnapped.

“Living in such an affluent neighborhood provides us with such a false sense of security,” te Wildt said. “Though Georgetown is incredibly safe, there are still dangerous people out there, even during the day.”

