GOTTFRIED: Enriched By Empathy

Popular
- Georgetown Acceptance Rate Hits Record Low
- Less Than Half of New Club Applicants Accepted
- Class of 2021 Early Action Admissions Rate Reaches Record Low
- Class of 2021 Application Rate Increases to All-Time High
- VIEWPOINT: Subtle Anti-Semitism
- Commentary: Future Remains in Question While Search Continues
- EDITORIAL: Diversify Club Outreach
- Acceptance Rate Remains Consistent At 16.4 Percent
- VIEWPOINT: Correcting GUASFCU's Closed Culture
- COMMENTARY: Optimal Coaching Replacements Emerge
Recent Comments
- SFS 2016 on H*yas for Choice Launches 5th Annual Choice Week
- Alt Right Hoya on VIEWPOINT: Subtle Anti-Semitism
- Admissions Intel – Top schools continue to see more ACT scores on Class of 2021 Application Rate Increases to All-Time High
- Cayteigh Saderhalm on VIEWPOINT: Subtle Anti-Semitism
- hoyalum on VIEWPOINT: Correcting GUASFCU’s Closed Culture
COURTESY SYDNEY JEAN GOTTFRIED
In conjunction with the Senior Class Committee, The Hoya is pleased to present the Senior Compass Series, a platform for seniors from the Class of 2017 to reflect on their experiences at Georgetown University and detail their aspirations for life post-graduation.
CLICK HERE TO READ STORY
Have a reaction to this article? Write a letter to the editor.
Share this post