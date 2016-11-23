Georgetown Undergraduate Wins Rhodes Scholarship

James Pavur (SFS ’16) won the Rhodes scholarship to pursue a Ph.D. in cybersecurity at Oxford University.

A science, technology and international affairs major, Pavur is one of 32 Americans to receive the scholarship. Pavur is Georgetown’s 25th recipient of the scholarship. Hannah Schneider (COL ’15) received Georgetown’s first Rhodes scholarship since 2011 last year.

The scholarship, which had 882 applicants this year, allows a student to pursue a postgraduate degree at Oxford University. This year’s scholarship had a 3.6 percent acceptance rate.

Pavur, who expects to graduate this fall, is looking to address cybersecurity problems in international affairs with his degree. He aims to work at the U.S. Department of State’s Office of the Coordinator for Cyber Issues, which is responsible for the United States’ approach to international cybersecurity issues.

Pavur has been significantly involved in the computer science world at Georgetown. Pavur has won multiple awards for his work in hackathons and helped create the Maker Space, a lab dedicated to developing technology and software.

Pavur is also the director of information security for Students of Georgetown, Inc., and mentors for Georgetown Women Coders, which seeks to support female coders.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

