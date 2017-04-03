Patrick Ewing Named as New Men’s Basketball Head Coach

Georgetown has hired Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing (COL ’85), former player and assistant head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, as head coach of the men’s basketball team.

Eleven days after dismissing John Thompson III, Georgetown officials met with Ewing on Monday to discuss the vacancy. According to FanRag Sports, Ewing was John Thompson, Jr.’s preferred candidate. Thompson, Jr. coached Ewing during his Georgetown head coach tenure.

Although the details of the contract have not been disclosed, Ewing is set to leave the Hornets staff to begin his position at Georgetown immediately in a multiple-yearlong deal.

Ewing’s return to the Hilltop comes 33 years after he led Georgetown to its first and only NCAA Championship in program history in 1984, the season during which he was also named Final Four Most Outstanding Player. During his four-yearlong career as a Hoya, Ewing appeared in three Final Fours, was selected as a first-team All-American three times and was twice named the Big East Player of the Year. He was named Associated Press Player of the Year in 1985.

Ewing ranks second on Georgetown’s all-time scoring list and holds career averages of 15.3 points per game, 9.2 rebounds per game and 3.4 blocks per game on 62 percent shooting from the floor.

Following his historic career with the Hoyas, the New York Knicks drafted Ewing with the first overall pick in the 1985 NBA draft.

Over the course of his 17-yearlong professional career, Ewing was selected as an NBA All-Star 11 times, named to seven All-NBA teams, three All-Defensive teams and was the 1986 Rookie of the Year.

He was also one of the 12 members of the gold-medal winning Dream Team at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and was selected as one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history in 1996.

During his NBA career, he averaged 21 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game and 2.4 blocks per game on 50.4 percent shooting from the floor.

Ewing has more than 13 years of experience as an NBA assistant coach with positions with the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets.

This post has been updated.

