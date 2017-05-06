Second-Year Georgetown Law Student Dies

Destinee McCulley (LAW ’18) was found dead April 28 in her off-campus apartment, Georgetown University Law Center Dean William Treanor announced in an email to the law school community on April 29.

McCulley was in her second year at Georgetown Law and graduated with honors from California Baptist University in 2015, where she studied political science and philosophy.

McCulley was also the managing editor of the Georgetown Journal of Gender and the Law, according to her LinkedIn page.

An initial investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department found no evidence of foul play, according to Treanor.

In his email, Treanor said McCulley was a beloved member of the community.

“Her friends remember her as intellectually gifted, relentlessly dedicated to serving the less fortunate and making the world better for others, and blessed with an infectious smile, a genuine kindness and, in their beautiful words, ‘a capacity to love that is rare in this world,’” Treanor wrote.

The Law Center is offering professional and spiritual counseling resources to students. Treanor urged any students looking for support to schedule an appointment with Counseling and Psychiatric Services or to seek support from Campus Ministry.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Have a reaction to this article? Write a letter to the editor.