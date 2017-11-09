Georgetown Benefactor Detained in Saudi Arrests

A late-night wave of arrests in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Nov. 4 swept up prominent Georgetown University benefactor and Saudi billionaire investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, among dozens of influential businessmen, politicians and royals.

Alwaleed, who donated $20 million in 2005 to endow the Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding, a center for interreligious dialogue renamed in his honor, was part of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ordered arrests of four ministers, tens of former ministers and 11 of his royal cousins as part of an alleged anti-corruption crackdown.

Mohammed, pegged as current Saudi Arabian King Salman’s favorite to ascend to the throne, called for the arrests without a formal legal process or warning just after midnight.

With an estimated net worth of $18.7 billion, Alwaleed’s $20 million gift is Georgetown’s second largest single donation. The Cooper family’s $50 million donation for the Georgetown athletic program in 2016 is the single largest donation.

Jonathan A.C. Brown (COL ’00), ACMCU director and Islamic history professor, said the crown prince’s actions are not fueled by a fight against corruption but rather royal politics.

“I think it’s pretty obvious that these efforts at ‘fighting corruption’ are just cover for the Crown Prince to consolidate power and remove competition,” Brown wrote in an email to The Hoya.

Since his donation to Georgetown, Alwaleed has not been actively engaged in the center’s scholarly activity, Brown said.

Brown said except for a brief visit and reception hosted by University President John J. DeGioia in 2007, the prince has not personally reached out to the center.

Alwaleed’s foundation, Alwaleed Philanthropies, has sent a representative to attend ACMCU annual board meetings in the past. In recent years, however, Brown said the representative has not attended these meetings.

Rachel Pugh, senior director for strategic communications, said Alwaleed’s donation has bolstered the ACMCU’s research work and intercultural dialogue.

“As a Catholic and Jesuit institution, Georgetown has a long tradition as a world leader in promoting inter-religious and cross-cultural dialogue and understanding,” Pugh wrote in an email to The Hoya. “We’re proud of the work that the Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding has done to build stronger bridges of understanding between the Muslim world and the West as well as between Islam and Christianity.”

Since its founding in 1993, ACMCU’s main goal is to fill the intellectual gap of understanding between Islam and the West.

Brown said in recent years, one of the center’s main areas of activity has been analysis of Islamophobia.

Alwaleed’s decision to donate to the center followed the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, soon after which he funded centers at American University of Beirut and American University of Cairo​ to promote the study and understanding of the United States and Europe in the Muslim world.

The Saudi prince also wanted to create counterpart centers in Western Europe and the United States to help improve understanding of Islam and the Muslim world, according to Brown.

“Our center’s founding director, John Esposito, was invited to meet with Alwaleed in Riyadh to provide input on the creation of these centers,” Brown wrote.

After Alwaleed met with Esposito, he decided to endow centers at Harvard University, the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, the University of Cambridge and Georgetown, all in 2005.

“The funds were to support the mission and activities of the ACMCU and its ability to increase its outreach​ globally,” Brown wrote.

Those who were arrested are currently being held in the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh, a hotel commonly used by members of the royal family. The 52-acre hotel grounds were evacuated in preparation for the sudden series of arrests.

Mohammed has been increasingly viewed as the de facto ruler of the kingdom, according to The Guardian. He currently exerts control in all main facets of the Saudi government, including the military, foreign policy and the national economy.

Al Arabiya, the Saudi-owned media outlet whose broadcasts are officially approved by the government, announced the arrests came hours after Salman established an anti-corruption committee that has the power to investigate, ban from travel and freeze assets of anyone suspected of corruption. Mohammed, the crown prince, aged 32, serves as the head of this committee and its investigations.

The arrests will cause instability for both Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, according to Brown.

“The policy direction of the Saudi government under the crown prince will be highly destabilizing for the medium and long-term future of Saudi Arabia,” Brown wrote. “I don’t think that it will promote regional stability or American interests.”

Alwaleed has been an outspoken critic against President Donald Trump. Despite the Saudi prince purchasing Trump’s yacht in 1991, Alwaleed called on Trump to withdraw from the presidential elections as he was a “disgrace not only to the GOP but to all America” on Twitter in December 2015.

The second-largest shareholder in Twitter Inc., Alwaleed holds investments in Apple, Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. and the Four Seasons, Fairmont and Movenpick hotel chains.

