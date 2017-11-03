FOOTBALL | Skid Extends to 7 Heading Into Homecoming Game

At the end of the third quarter, Holy Cross had the ball spotted within the five-yard line for the go-ahead score, poised to take a commanding lead over Georgetown. But the Hoya defense came up with its third goalline stand of the game and forced tAhe Crusaders to settle for another field goal.he Crusaders to settle for another field goal.

Though the defense was stout throughout the game, the Hoyas ultimately fell to the Crusaders 24-10. This loss brings Georgetown (1-7, 0-3 Patriot League) its third conference loss to Holy Cross (3-6, 2-2 Patriot League) which is now one game behind first place in the Patriot League.

“We had our chances,” Head Coach Rob Sgarlata said. “We had the game within one score in the second half, and the defense did a great job coming up with two big stops, two three and outs. We just needed to be more effective offensively at that time, having a chance to tie the game up.”

The defensive effort was led by senior defensive back David Akere, who tallied a season-high twelve tackles in the contest, while freshman linebacker Wesley Bowers contributed another season high with nine tackles.

On two red-zone stands, senior defensive lineman Kendall Catching and freshman lineman Owen Kessler each had timely sacks, keeping the Crusaders out of the end zone in the second quarter — and keeping the Hoyas in the game.

Georgetown started the scoring in the contest by gaining possession of a blocked punt at the 3-yard line. However, the Hoyas could not break through and settled for a field goal to lead 3-0. As the first quarter closed, Holy Cross answered by scoring on a 75-yard, 14-play drive and took a 7-3 lead into the second quarter.

The period was won by the defenses, as the Blue and Gray’s offense could not find a rhythm. Two red zone stands kept the Hoyas in the game, down 13-3 at half.

“The defense did a great job,” Sgarlata said. “Wherever the ball was spotted today they played really well, especially good situational football down in the red zone. I know Holy Cross was five-for-five, but we did hold them to a number of field goals and it kept us in the ballgame.”

Out of the locker room at halftime, Georgetown’s offense found its stride behind the arm of sophomore quarterback Gunther Johnson, who led a seven-play, 72-yard drive resulting in a 14-yard touchdown. Johnson found two of his favorite wide receivers, sophomore Michael Dereus and freshman Max Edwards, for key receptions on the drive that culminated in senior Tommy Jesson’s first career touchdown reception.

Georgetown’s offense had struggled before that touchdown and finished the game recording no positive rushing yards due to four sacks. The air attack led by Johnson attempted to pick up the slack, but the Hoyas would finish the day passing 17-38 for 181 yards. However, Johnson and Jesson’s timely connection put the Hoyas in comeback position down only 13-10 at the end of the third.

“It was a rush of energy,” Jesson said. “It was amazing. It felt good to put points on the board. It was awesome.”

Yet at the start of the fourth quarter, the Crusaders held the ball within the 5-yard line and looked to take final control of the game. The Hoyas were able to hold on though the lead was pushed out to 16-10.

Georgetown had a chance to answer on their next drive but held the ball for only three plays. Holy Cross took advantage and moved down the field to score a touchdown and a two-point conversion to put the Hoyas away with a final score of 24-10.

“Guys played great red-zone defense. They were presented with some tough situations in the game and they responded,” Sgarlata said. “We’ll take the positives from that game and hopefully build on them as we go into the weekend against Lafayette.”

Georgetown now turns its attention to the homecoming game against the Lafayette Leopards (2-6, 2-1 Patriot League), who despite a 2-6 record are only one game behind first place in the Patriot League.

The matchup will feature a Lafayette team coming off a tough loss to Bucknell (4-4, 1-2 Patriot League) in which the Leopards held the Bison without an offensive score, but went into overtime due to their own offensive struggles.

On the first play from scrimmage in the overtime period, Lafayette’s freshman quarterback Sean O’Malley threw an interception that was returned for 95 yards and the game-ending touchdown, giving Bucknell the win with a score of 13-7.

The Blue and Gray will look to exploit a Lafayette offense that averages only 11 points and 20 rushing yards per game but will have to improve their passing game after allowing almost 250 passing yards to Holy Cross.

“Homecoming is great,” Sgarlata said. “A lot of people get to come home to the Hilltop, and our football family is really strong. We’ve had great home attendance, and I expect it to be even better with homecoming. The kids are working really hard and we need to put together a four-quarter game to get them the win that they deserve.”