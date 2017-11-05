FIELD HOCKEY | Team Closes Season With 9th Win

The Georgetown field hockey team earned a 5-4 victory against La Salle University on Oct. 28 at Cooper Field to finish the season with nine wins for the first time since 2002.

The Hoyas’ (9-10, 1-6 Big East) offense came out strong in the first half. Freshman forward Nell Van Schaack scored the first goal off a rebound in the middle of the field at 3:52. The Explorers (9-8, 3-5 Atlantic 10) quickly responded with a goal to even the score, but the Hoyas fired back as junior midfielder Helena Masiello scored off a penalty corner to regain the lead.

Freshman forward Ali Cronin then passed the ball to freshman forward Cami Osborne, who scored her 12th goal of the season as she lifted the Hoyas to a two-goal advantage. La Salle swiftly fought back, scoring a second goal within four minutes.

Georgetown responded as senior midfielder Joanna Hawkins scored the team’s fourth goal. With three minutes remaining, La Salle answered with a goal from junior forward Mackenzie Karcher — her ninth of the season — though Georgetown still led with a score of 4-3 at the end of the first half.

Less than three minutes into the second half, the Explorers scored the game-tying goal to make it 4-4. Thirteen minutes later, however, Van Schaack scored her second goal of the game off a rebound from a shot by Osborne. The Hoyas’ defense did not surrender any goals in the final minutes, clinching the victory.

There were 15 penalty corners during the game, one of which led to a Georgetown goal.

Georgetown field hockey is second in the nation in penalty corners per game. The team averages 9.41 penalty corners per game, only behind No. 3 University of Virginia, which averages 9.88 per game, according to Georgetown Sports Information Assistant Abby Schrum.

Over the course of the season, Georgetown averaged 2.84 goals per game with 54 goals scored overall. The team made 45 assists, earned 187 penalty corners and had eight Big East Weekly Honor Roll selections.

Although the team struggled in conference play, notching only one conference win, its 9-10 overall record was a significant improvement from last year’s 5-13 campaign.

