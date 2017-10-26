FIELD HOCKEY | Team Answers Shutout Loss With Overtime Win

Georgetown field hockey lost handily to No. 1 University of Connecticut 10-0 on Saturday, before responding emphatically Sunday by defeating Sacred Heart University 3-2 in an overtime thriller.

Going into Saturday’s game, The Hoyas were attempting to rediscover their winning ways coming off of losses against Providence and Lehigh.

Georgetown was able to accomplish its goal of earning penalty corners off of the press and limiting UConn’s (15-0

, 6-0 Big East) penalty corners. The Hoyas earned five to the Huskies’ two.

“One of our goals going into the match against UConn was to limit the sets and penalty corners that we gave up because they are very, very dangerous off of their attacking penalty corners. So, we did a good job of that, stepping outside of the circle, being disciplined with tackles,” Head Coach Shannon Soares said.

However, The Hoyas were unable to halt the Huskies’ relentless offense. UConn scored three goals in the first four minutes of play. For UConn, senior forward Charlotte Veitner proved why she is UConn field hockey’s all-time leading scorer, notching five goals in the contest, four of which came in the first half.

Veitner scored the team’s first goal at 1:41 minutes off of senior defender Casey Umstead’s assist. Umstead contributed two goals and four assists during the game.

“On the other front, we gave up way too many counterattack situations and gave them way too many moments in numbers-up situations,” Coach Soares said.

The Hoyas had nine shots in total. Sophomore forward Lindsay Getz had two shots, both of which were on goal. The team was put on the defensive for most of the game.

Moving on from the blowout loss, the Hoyas had to quickly turn their focus to Sacred Heart (6-11, 2-2 Metro Atlantic) on Sunday.

“It’s very important to talk about the shortcomings in the match and where we struggled and the ways in which we can improve for our next match,” Soares said. “But also in a less-than-24-hour turnaround, it is really important to turn the page, to learn from those areas that we need to get better and quickly put our eyes forward on our next opponent.”

Despite not having the extra day, Georgetown pulled out a close 3-2 overtime win against Sacred Heart. The Hoyas created opportunities for themselves, taking 21 shots to the Pioneers’ 10.

Sacred Heart struck first, scoring at 26:19 minutes into the game. Sophomore forward Colleen McAninley scored off of an assist from senior midfielder Nichole Tolli. The play started from a long breakout from the defensive end.

In the 35th minute, Georgetown’s senior midfielder Megan Parsons scored off of a penalty stroke, giving The Hoyas momentum going into the half.

“It was very, very important because it kept us in the match,” Soares said. “Those are things that they run through multiple times a week, and moments like that rarely happen in matches, but you have to be prepared when they do.”

Sophomore forward Makenna Crawford continued the back-and-forth for Sacred Heart five minutes into the second half. Crawford scored off of senior midfielder Lauren Lawson’s feed along the end line.

But the game wasn’t over. Freshman midfielder Jax van der Veen pushed the game into overtime with 10 minutes remaining, taking a shot from the top of the circle.

At the 76:29 minute mark, freshman back Anna Farley scored a penalty stroke goal, ending the sudden victory period.

The win against Sacred Heart ended a three-game losing streak for the Hoyas.

Georgetown will play its final two regular season games this weekend. The Hoyas will take on Villanova (6-10, 2-4 Big East) at home Friday at 2 p.m. and La Salle (8-7, 3-5 Atlantic 10) at 1 p.m. Sunday, on what will be Senior Day for the Georgetown squad.

Have a reaction to this article? Write a letter to the editor.