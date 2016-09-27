Field Hockey | GU Snaps 7-Game Losing Skid

Despite dropping Friday’s match 5-0 to No. 17 Old Dominion (5-3, 0-1 Big East), the Georgetown field hockey team (3-7, 0-1 Big East) found redemption in a 3-2 victory over Lehigh (1-8, 0-2 Patriot League) on Sunday, snapping a seven-game losing streak.

Sunday’s game was a back-and-forth battle, and although the Hoyas never trailed, the Mountain Hawks put up a strong fight, clawing back to tie the match twice.

Sophomore forward Sam Hickey scored first for the Hoyas off of an assist from freshman midfielder Jessica Lagano in the 15th minute. The goal marked Hickey’s third of the year and fifth of her career, and she is now tied for the team lead with three goals — with freshman forward Lindsay Getz and freshman midfielder Michaela Bruno also at three apiece.

Georgetown was able to hold this lead for the majority of the first half, until Lehigh sophomore forward Teresa Carotenuto answered back for Lehigh with only 1:08 left in the opening half.

Then, in the second half, the Hoyas and the Mountain Hawks traded a pair of goals within a span of 10 minutes. Georgetown senior midfielder Maria McDonald scored first, putting the Hoyas back on top with a shot to the top left corner off a rebound. Lehigh senior forward Gabby Tofig responded by redirecting a loose ball that bounced across the face of goal off a shot from sophomore midfielder Lauren Dice.

With the game tied at two apiece, both teams had opportunities to take the lead, but it was Georgetown that ultimately capitalized when Bruno scored from the top of the circle. She now holds a team-high eight points, having scored three goals and tallied two assists on the year so far.

Prior to Bruno’s goal, which came with just 3:45 left in the match, senior goalkeeper Rachel Skonecki made a critical save to keep the game even at two. Lehigh had two penalty corners in the 57th and 58th minute, the second of which led to a dangerous shot from Lehigh’s sophomore midfielder Isabel McKeown.

Skonecki came up big again with only two minutes remaining, stopping shots from two Mountain Hawks: senior defender Janelle High and Tofig. Skonecki’s 353 career saves puts her just five shy of Deirdre Corvo’s fifth-place ranking on Georgetown’s all-time list. She is also closing in on the school’s all-time win record – with 17 career wins, she is one shy of Mary Allys Heeg’s fourth-place and two shy of Laura Clauson’s third-place ranking.

Sunday’s win was a much-needed one for the Hoyas, especially as they head into their second Big East matchup of the season. They will look to carry this momentum into Friday’s game against Temple (2-8, 0-2 Big East), who has recently snapped a five-game skid.

Temple is led by junior midfielder Rachael Mueller, who leads the team with five goals and 10 points. The Hoyas are set to travel to Philadelphia, Pa., where they will face the Owls at 6 p.m.

NOTE: Sports Information could not be reached for comment.

