Field Hockey | Despite Defensive Efforts, GU Falls

After a scoreless first half, Georgetown field hockey (2-6, 0-1 Big East) conceded four goals to Yale (4-2) in just under six minutes, ultimately dropping the game 4-2.

The loss comes off the back of a 4-2 loss to Quinnipiac (1-6, 1-0 Big East) in Georgetown’s conference opener last Friday.

Friday’s match, which was the first time in program history that Georgetown faced Quinnipiac, was a back-and-forth battle between the two squads. Quinnipiac Graduate student forward Savanna Reilly opened the scoring five minutes into the match by putting away a rebound, giving the Bobcats a 1-0 lead.

Junior midfielder Megan Parsons put the Hoyas on the board around the 18-minute mark with a low shot from the top of the circle that skipped past freshman goalkeeper Olivia Golini. The two teams then traded a pair of goals before heading into halftime.

QuinnipiacJunior forward Michelle Federico opened the second period scoring with back-to-back goals for the Bobcats–the first a shot from the left side of the cage off a pass from Quinnipiac junior forward Felicia Costanzo, and the second a blast from the top of the circle.

Georgetown’s sophomore midfielder Helena Masiello closed out the scoring after finishing a deflection near the front of the cage off a penalty corner by freshman midfielder Michaela Bruno.

In Sunday’s match, Bruno was the first to answer back for the Hoyas after trailing by four, tallying her second career goal. She also helped cut the deficit in half by assisting freshman forward Lindsay Getz’s goal at the 2:25-minute mark.

The two freshmen’s contributions bring them to a team-leading six points on the season, tying them with senior forward Aliyah Graves-Brown. Eight different Hoyas have found the back of the net at least once so far this year, and Getz leads the team with three goals.

On the defensive end of the field, senior goalkeeper Rachel Skonecki has played a huge role in keeping the Hoyas in their past few games. Three of her top six single-game save records have come during this season. On Friday, Skonecki recorded six saves, and she totaled another 13 on Sunday.

During the opening half against Yale, the Bulldogs jumped out to an 18-3 shooting advantage over the first 38 minutes, forcing Skonecki to make 10 saves before Yale’s leading scorer, junior forward Carol Middough, finally broke through. Between both matches, Georgetown was outshot 49-24.

Up next, the Hoyas will play their second home game of the season Friday. Georgetown is set to host Old Dominion in the Big East matchup at 1 p.m in McDonough Arena.

