April 6, 2017 by

FANG: Getting Through Goodbyes
The Senior Compass Series

llama

In conjunction with the Senior Class Committee, The Hoya is pleased to present the Senior Compass Series, a platform for seniors from the Class of 2017 to reflect on their experiences at Georgetown University and detail their aspirations for life post-graduation.

CLICK HERE TO READ STORY

Have a reaction to this article? Write a letter to the editor.

Tags: , , ,

More in Commentary

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

 