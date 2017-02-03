Healthy Dining Hall Hacks at Leo’s

Georgetown students are always on the go, so quick meals are a must. Choosing the most convenient food option, however, is not always the healthiest. Eating clean in college can still be tasty, though — all you need are a few tricks. Here are a few hacks for eating healthy at O’Donovan Hall.

TOASTS

Trendy toasts are a current food fad, taking over many Instagram feeds. Although Leo’s doesn’t have avocados to make the basic avocado toast, this is a simple and fun way to get creative and invent a toast of your own!

Ants on Bread

My personal favorite is a twist on a favorite childhood snack.

What you need:

1. Whole wheat bread

2. Peanut butter

3. Celery

4. Raisins

All you have to do:

1. Toast the bread.

2. Lather it with peanut butter.

3. Chop up bite-sized pieces of celery.

4. Sprinkle raisins on evenly.

5. Voila!

WRAPS

Mediterranean Medley

This wrap is so simple and filled with delicious Leo’s staples, accessible to the pickiest diners.

What you need:

1. Spinach tortilla wrap

2. Hummus — I prefer the red pepper hummus

3. Red peppers

4. Feta cheese

*All of these great ingredients are located on the lower level of Leo’s.

All you have to do:

1. Spread the hummus evenly on your tortilla.

2. Stuff it with peppers, feta, and any other vegetables of your choice.

3. Wrap it up.

4. Enjoy the crunch of this healthy Mediterranean Medley wrap.

Banana Bites

A timeless pairing — peanut butter and banana — is turned into a twist on a classic.

What you need:

1. Whole wheat tortilla

2. Peanut butter

3. Banana

4. Honey (optional)

All you have to do:

1. If you’re feeling fancy, warm up the tortilla in the panini press for 30 seconds.

2. Spread peanut butter evenly on the tortilla.

3. Drizzle honey on the tortilla.

4. Place the banana, whole, in the tortilla.

5. Wrap it up.

6. Cut into bite-sized pieces.

LOW-CARB OPTIONS

We all know carbs are simply delicious, but these next two snacks are good enough to beat the craving.

Veggie Stir Fry

This staple station at Leo’s is more than just rice and noodles.

What you need:

Any veggies you’re craving.

All you have to do:

1. Go on the wok line and ask to have your favorite fresh veggies mixed in with soy sauce (or any sauce of your choosing)

2. Top it off with some Sriracha to spice it up — spicy foods can help boost metabolism!

Chicken Lettuce Cups

With this combination of proteins and vegetables, you won’t even miss the carbs.

What you need:

1. Large leaves of lettuce

2. Grilled chicken

3. Any sauce or dressing of your choosing (my favorites are balsamic vinegar or soy sauce)

All you have to do:

1. Cut the grilled chicken into small squares.

2. Put some pieces of chicken into a lettuce leaf.

3. Top with your dressing or put it on the side to dip in

4. For an added kick, drizzle on Sriracha.

A final tip on drinks: If you are craving a soda, take advantage of the fruit-infused water options downstairs.

