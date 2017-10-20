CROSS COUNTRY | Teams Achieve High Finishes at Pre-National Meet

The Georgetown men’s cross country team placed 14th out of 41 teams at the 2017 Pre-National Meet hosted by University of Louisville on Saturday, while the women’s team finished 19th out of 33 teams at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational on Friday in Madison, Wis.

The women’s team arrived at the meet ranked No. 22 in the country and produced several successful individual performances. Georgetown’s top finisher, freshman Martha MacDonald, placed 68th out of 225 with a time of 20:56.4 in her second race for the Hoyas, making her the only Georgetown female to break 21 minutes.

The Hoyas’ second and third place finishers, sophomore Margie Cullen and senior Josette Norris, earned 78th and 88th place with times of 21:01.3 and 21:06.5, respectively, putting them within ten seconds of MacDonald.

Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Julie Culley praised the performance of the trio.

“I thought those three women did a really good job moving through the numbers,” Culley said. “[MacDonald] was one of the best freshmen in the NCAA.”

Georgetown’s final point scorers, seniors Piper Donaghu and Madeline Perez took 132nd place and 146th place, respectively, bringing the team’s total score to 512 points. Georgetown’s all five point-scoring competitors finished within 43.9 seconds of each other.

Culley said despite some strong individual performances, the team’s overall performance was disappointing.

“As a team we were pretty disappointed. We need to tighten up as a pack,” Culley said. “We need to put this meet behind us as a team.”

The men’s cross country team went into Saturday’s meet ranked No. 19 by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Georgetown’s men’s top finisher, graduate student and All-American Jonathan Green, came in eighth overall with a time of 23:19.0, a performance consistent with his strong results in past seasons.

Following Green were junior Spencer Brown at 85th place, sophomore Matthew Bouthillette at 112th place, junior Reilly Bloomer at 120th place and senior Nicholas Golebiowski at 133th place. The four runners formed a close pack, all finishing in a span of 24 seconds to bring Georgetown’s total score to 447 points. Brown’s time of 24:22.7 was almost a full minute behind Green’s time.

“Going into the meet I thought the team was in good shape,” Men’s Cross Country Head Coach Brandon Bonsey said.

However, looking back on the competition, Bonsey said that the heat and intensity of workouts in the week leading up to the competition.

“At pre-nationals we came in pretty tired and drained,” Bonsey said.

Bonsey said that Green’s individual effort was particularly impressive on a day with hot weather conditions.

“Jon Green ran a great individual race,” Bonsey said in an interview with GUHoyas. “He was a little too aggressive in the middle but we will fix those tactics moving forward. That was a great field and he came in tired. Finishing where he did and running that fast on a hot day was a great effort.”

Bonsey said he is optimistic for next season.

“Historically, we’ve never been great this weekend. We’ve generally had people finish higher at Nationals than these meets. We’ve won the Big East the two years and we’d like to do it again,” Bonsey said.

Both the men’s and women’s cross country teams will take a break from competition this upcoming weekend and will return to competition, this time together, at the Big East Championships in Kenosha, Wis. on Oct. 28.

