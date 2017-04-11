Construction Begins For Dining Overhaul, New Chick-fil-A

To prepare for summer renovations that include the opening of an on-campus Chick-fil-A, several main campus dining locations are slated to close for the summer beginning in April and May.

As part of the Hoya Hospitality dining initiative, renovations to O’Donovan Hall began Thursday with the placement of temporary walls blocking the normal entrance to the top floor, though both floors of the hall remain open. More renovations are set to occur across campus, including in the Leavey Center and Hoya Court.

The dining initiative plans to close the Leavey Center Così on April 20, to be replaced by a new “sandwich concept” called Royal Jacket, according to a campuswide email by Associate Vice President for Auxiliary Business Services Joelle Wiese.

The changes are part of plans approved under the university’s 10-yearlong contract with Aramark, renewed in November, which includes plans to expand and improve options for students with meal plans. The new contract followed a yearlong deliberation process by university officials and students.

Hoya Court is slated to close May 14 to begin construction for Crop Chop, a salad and smoothie dining venue, and Chick-fil-A.

Eight days later, on May 22, Students of Georgetown, Inc. coffee shop Uncommon Grounds plans to close at its current location and begin relocation to the second floor of the Barnes & Noble bookstore, which will remain open during renovations.

The new location for Uncommon Grounds will connect the bookstore and the esplanade and include a performance space and outdoor seating. When it opens, it will mark the first partnership between Barnes & Noble and a non-Starbucks company. The Corp CEO Melina Hsiao (COL ’18) previously raised concerns about traffic flow to Corp businesses during and after construction.

Leo’s will fully close for construction May 22, with a food service tent outside the entrance of McDonough Gymnasium providing food for students. The air-conditioned tent will serve visitors and students with the same options currently offered at Leo’s. Students and visitors will be permitted to use meal plan swipes, debit dollars, credit cards and cash there. The tent is scheduled to operate from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. throughout the summer.

Three food trucks will also provide service to the Georgetown community this summer outside Harbin Hall on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting June 6.

Among the dining operations remaining open for service throughout the summer are Bulldog Tavern, Epicurean, Starbucks, Vital Vittles, The Hilltoss, the Faculty Club Restaurant, Marketplace Express, More Uncommon Grounds and Provisions on Demand Market at the medical center.

Construction on these projects is expected to be completed before the beginning of the fall semester, according to Wiese.

