May 27, 2017 by

Commencement 2017

JEFF CIRILLO/THE HOYA

JEFF CIRILLO/THE HOYA

More than 6,000 students graduated in 10 commencement ceremonies last week, including over 1,800 undergraduates in the Georgetown College, School of Foreign Service, McDonough School of Business, and School of Nursing and Health Studies.

 

Scullion Renews Call for Empathy, Social Justice in Commencement Address

ISABEL BIMAIRA/THE HOYA Project HOME co-founder Sister Mary Scullion called for renewed compassion and empathy to solve the problems of inequality and cruelty in her commencement address to the Georgetown College Class of 2017.

ISABEL BIMAIRA/THE HOYA

Inequality and human suffering can be addressed by activists driven by empathy and care for others, according to Sister Mary Scullion, R.S.M. in her commencement address to the Georgetown College on Healy Lawn on Saturday.

 

 

 

Applebaum Defends Globalists, Intellectuals at SFS Commencement

PHOTO COURTESY GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and columnist Anne Applebaum said the mission of the School of Foreign Service is under attack in her commencement address to the SFS Class of 2017.

GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY

A world where education, internationalism and service are increasingly scorned requires experts to address the issues of the future, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Anne Applebaum told School of Foreign Service graduates at their May 20 commencement ceremony.

 

 

Coleman Urges Conviction, Generosity in Address to MSB Graduates

JEFF CIRILLO/THE HOYA Buzzed president Greg Coleman encouraged conviction and self-accountability in his commencement address to 2017 MSB graduates.

JEFF CIRILLO/THE HOYA

BuzzFeed president Greg Coleman (GSB ’76) advised McDonough School of Business graduates to be courageous in their convictions and to act out of sincere generosity in his commencement address to the Class of 2017 on Saturday.

 

 

 

Shelton to NHS Graduates: You Can Be ‘World-Changers’

DERRICK BLACK/THE HOYA James Shelton III, president of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, told the NHS Class of 2017 to believe in their potential to change the world.

DERRICK BLACK/THE HOYA

James H. Shelton III, the president of Chan Zuckerberg Education at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, urged graduating students in the School of Nursing and Health Studies to believe in their own limitless potential in his commencement address Saturday afternoon.

 

 

 

Seniors Bestowed with Academic Honors

JESUS RODRIGUEZ/THE HOYA Five students will be recognized as valedictorians and Dean’s Medal recipients for maintaining the highest GPA in their schools this weekend.

JESUS RODRIGUEZ/THE HOYA

Several students will be honored as valedictorians and Dean’s Medal recipients for maintaining the highest GPA in their respective schools this commencement weekend, with a two-way tie in the McDonough School of Business.

Have a reaction to this article? Write a letter to the editor.

Tags: , , , ,

More in Campus News

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

 