Commencement 2017

More than 6,000 students graduated in 10 commencement ceremonies last week, including over 1,800 undergraduates in the Georgetown College, School of Foreign Service, McDonough School of Business, and School of Nursing and Health Studies.

Scullion Renews Call for Empathy, Social Justice in Commencement Address

Inequality and human suffering can be addressed by activists driven by empathy and care for others, according to Sister Mary Scullion, R.S.M. in her commencement address to the Georgetown College on Healy Lawn on Saturday.

Applebaum Defends Globalists, Intellectuals at SFS Commencement

A world where education, internationalism and service are increasingly scorned requires experts to address the issues of the future, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Anne Applebaum told School of Foreign Service graduates at their May 20 commencement ceremony.

Coleman Urges Conviction, Generosity in Address to MSB Graduates

BuzzFeed president Greg Coleman (GSB ’76) advised McDonough School of Business graduates to be courageous in their convictions and to act out of sincere generosity in his commencement address to the Class of 2017 on Saturday.

Shelton to NHS Graduates: You Can Be ‘World-Changers’

James H. Shelton III, the president of Chan Zuckerberg Education at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, urged graduating students in the School of Nursing and Health Studies to believe in their own limitless potential in his commencement address Saturday afternoon.

Seniors Bestowed with Academic Honors

Several students will be honored as valedictorians and Dean’s Medal recipients for maintaining the highest GPA in their respective schools this commencement weekend, with a two-way tie in the McDonough School of Business.

Have a reaction to this article? Write a letter to the editor.