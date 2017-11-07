Clinton Foreign Policy Partners Revisit the ‘Indispensable Nation’

“Hard-headedness and empathy” — this seemingly paradoxical combination of qualities informed the foreign policy of former President Bill Clinton (SFS ‘68) at a time when the United States was surging as a unilateral world power, argued foreign policy experts Monday in Copley Formal Lounge.

The 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union saw the erosion of the bilateral system of international relations that governed the post-World War II world, poising the United States to increase its influence under the leadership of Georgetown’s only commander-in-chief alumnus. Clinton’s extraversion and persistence helped to achieve that goal, according to three experts who worked with his administration.

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, former Mexican President Ernesto Zedillo and former Deputy Secretary of State Strobe Talbott comprised a panel on Clinton’s vision of the world and the foreign policy agenda it inspired. The event was part of the “Clinton 25: Georgetown Reflects on the Vision of Bill Clinton” symposium hosted by the Institute of Politics and Public Service; it was moderated by School of Foreign Service Dean Joel Hellman.

As an SFS graduate and a Rhodes Scholar, Clinton had studied international relations extensively by the time he arrived at the presidency. Talbott said his focus was ensuring lasting stability.

“He came into office wanting to do everything he could to make sure that the Cold War was over and that post-Soviet Russia would be able to succeed,” Talbott said.

Albright said that through the 1994 Partnership for Peace, a NATO program aimed at increasing trust in European and former Soviet states, Clinton showed Russia a sign of respect.

At the negotiating table, the panelists said, Clinton pursued a “mission rich in diplomacy and engagement.” He complemented this mission with a proclivity for empathy, Zedillo said, citing Clinton’s support for the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement to improve the region’s economy.

NAFTA — which set up a free trade zone among Canada, the United States and Mexico — is currentlybeing renegotiated by the administration of President Donald Trump, who called the agreement “the worst trade deal” during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Clinton believed it was in the national interest to bring financial stability to the region, Zedillo said. Clinton sidestepped the U.S. Congress in 1995 to authorize a $20 billion loan to Mexico through the Department of the Treasury.

Clinton’s administration is also remembered for the 2000 Camp David summit among the American, Israeli and Palestinian premiers, during which the parties negotiated territories that belonged to each side, the status of refugees and the elimination of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Despite not being able to reach a watershed agreement in 13 days, Albright, who participated in the negotiations, said Clinton aimed to foster understanding between the parties.

“He made it a point of sitting down both with [Palestinian Authority] Chairman [Yasser] Arafat and with [Israeli] Prime Minister Ehud Barak and made them put themselves into the shoes of the other party,” Albright said. “That was kind of his way of saying, ‘We have to solve this together, it had to be win-win and not zero-sum.’”

Perhaps one of the Clinton administration’s most notable foreign policy moments remains the Agreed Framework with North Korea, through which an international consortium was set to replace North Korea’s plutonium reactor with two light-water reactors.

The talks broke down after incoming Secretary of State Colin Powell of the George W. Bush administration “got hauled into the White House” and was told the negotiations must cease, according to Albright.

The Clinton administration also drew heavy criticism from its decision not to intervene in Rwanda, where 800,000 members of the Tutsi ethnic group were massacred by Hutus.

Despite the challenges the administration faced, Talbott highlighted Clinton’s role in understanding this “peculiar duty to devolve the power” to Russia.

“He wanted to use his presidency to make the United States a leader in the collaborative world and make the United States a leader in international institutions,” Talbott said.

For Albright, the foreign affairs lesson from the Clinton presidency is the linkage between international engagement and domestic policy gains — the United States needed to become an “indispensable nation” in terms of international leadership.

“What I’m worried about is that we are about to become the dispensable nation, where nobody thinks that we do have a role to play,” Albright said. “I would hope that the president, the current one, would understand that what he is trying to accomplish requires the United States to be engaged in a respectful way and stop tweeting.”

