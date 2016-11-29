Climate Experts Urge Transition to Renewable Energy

Nations need to move toward using only renewable energy, experts on climate change said in a discussion on climate and energy in the Intercultural Center on Nov. 17.

The discussion was part of Georgetown’s 100 Percent Committed, 100 Percent Renewable Week of Action for Renewable Energy sponsored by the Environment America and Climate Reality Project.

The panelists included Vice President of the Emerald Cities Collaborative Felipe Floresca, American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy State Policy Manager Annie Gilleo, President of the Institute for Energy and Environmental Research Arjun Makhijani, D.C. Director of Environment America Anna Aurilio and environmental advocacy group GREEN President Gaia Mattiace (COL ’19) (Full disclosure: Mattiace is a Hoya Staff Writer).

Environment America Clean Energy fellow Anna Hoffmann, who moderated the panel, said the topic of renewable energy is more important now than ever before.

“Now, more than ever, we need to transform the way we produce energy. Our world is becoming more and more polluted at a faster pace than most scientists predicted,” Hoffman said.

Hoffmann said corporate support for moving toward renewable energy sources should make the transition to using 100 percent renewable energy possible.

“We have the know-how and we have gathered so much support from companies such as Apple, Coca-Cola, Google, Johnson & Johnson that with their commitments to 100 percent energy efficiency, we should be able to make changes at the local, state and national level,” Hoffmann said.

Floresca said it is important to ensure that all citizens understand the implications of climate change. Floresca said his experience working in inner cities raised issues about communicating the importance of climate change to immigrants and others unfamiliar with the topic.

“It is not an easy thing to explain and get people, especially immigrants, engaged in topics of climate change,” Floresca said. “But it is absolutely necessary, for it affects everyone.”

Floresca also said all community members should be included in conversations about climate change to address the divide between higher-ranked officials in politics and everyday people.

“The best way to build political will is through power of the people. On April 28, we will mobilize a movement walk in D.C. just like we put together millions of people in New York on a climate march,” Floresca said.

Hoffman said change needs to take place at both the federal and state level.

“There hasn’t been much done at the federal level,” Hoffman said. “We need to get a lot of states talking who didn’t talk about this before, and we need to get revenue.”

Mattiace said the United States must reinvigorate its drive in pursuing energy efficiency to become a leader in climate change.

“We want America to be a global leader and fight this issue on the biggest scale,” Mattiace said. “Historically, the U.S. has pumped and still does today, pumps, the most pollution. We used to be leaders at this technology. We are the smartest country in the world and we can’t get our company leaders to get on track — the track being getting them to realize the harm we are doing to our environment. The lack of drive is what is killing us.”

