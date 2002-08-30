Champs to Re-Open For Limited Time

Paul Hughes/The Hoya Financial difficulties and a temporary license suspension led to the closing of Champions bar.

Students lamenting the close of Champions, the popular Georgetown-area sports bar that shut down over the summer, may have one more chance to visit the establishment before it is bought and converted into an upscale lounge by rival Third Editions.

According to Third Editions Director of Operations Jonathan Umbel, Champions will be extensively remodeled but is set to re-open for a few nights before its official and final shutdown. “There will be a few final parties for people that are 21 years of age or older,” Umbel said.

The final nights should come around the middle of September, and one night may be invitation only for long-standing patrons of the bar, Umbel said. Third Editions is also considering holding an auction of Champions memorabilia on one of those nights.

“We understand and respect the tradition Champions had with the Georgetown students; we just don’t want to break the law anymore,” he said.

According to Umbel, the deal to buy Champions should be completed by today. While alcohol licenses cannot be transferred, Third Editions will take over the Champions property and leasehold and buy stock in Best Wings, Inc., Champions’ corporate name.

Although Champions will remain in its original style for a few nights, the remodeling plan imagined by Umbel will change its atmosphere and clientele dramatically.

“We are not trying to be a college bar anymore. We are going to shoot for an age group of 25 to 45. The new property is going to be designed as a hip lounge bar. Let the people who want to go out go to Third Editions,” Umbel said.

The new lounge will be focused on service and quality music, where people can drink in a much more relaxed environment than in a place like Rhino’s Bar and Pumphouse, another popular Georgetown bar.

Umbel and Third Editions proprietor Gregory Talcott said he plans to attend Tuesday’s Advisory Neighborhood Council 2E meeting in order to discuss his plans with the board.

“We believe that if we go with this support, the community will support us. Champions has been known as the place anyone can get into and that’s why they are out of business,” Umbel said.

Umbel stressed responsibility on the issue of underage drinking in the upcoming final nights at Champions, as well as in the future at the lounge that will take its place.

Peter Pulsfier, chairman of ANC 2E, said underage drinking and a weak business plan to begin with, were the major reasons that forced Champions to shut down in the first place.

After Champions was cited for several underage -drinking violations this spring and summer, the ABC board sentenced Champions with a heavy fine and a 30-day suspension. Actual business was only suspended, however, for 15 days. The remaining 15 days were probationary, with Champions facing further action if any violations were found.

According to Umbel, Champions re-opened for its probationary period and Pulsifer said no violations were found in that time.

Pulsifer said, however, ABC’s sentence was not what forced Champions to shut its doors for good; rather, the standard Champions routine was simply not making money anymore. “The management of Champions was having financial difficulties before this. The ABC action just made it harder,” he said.

Neither Umbel nor Pulsifer believe that the ABC knew Champions would inevitably have to shut down after its fine and suspension. However, the ANC’s year-long protest against Champions’ previous successful license renewal bid could lead to the belief that the ABC just finally solved the ANC’s problem through a temporary suspension, instead of actually revoking the license.

Have a reaction to this article? Write a letter to the editor.