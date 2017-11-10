2017-2018 BASKETBALL PREVIEW

Dismal 2016-17 Season Capped by JTIII Firing

An inconsistent season full of ups and downs eventually ended with another postseason absence for the Hoyas, as the team ended 14-18 any while losing 13 games in the Big East. Georgetown was led by graduate student guard Rodney Pryor and senior guard L.J. Peak, who averaged 18.0 and 16.3 points respectively last season.

Govan’s Size and Skill Key to Success

With the departure of leading scorers L.J. Peak and Rodney Pryor, junior center

Jessie Govan will take on a much larger role for the Hoyas after only averaging 21 minutes per game last season. Govan’s 10.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.o blocks per game in 2016-17 ranked in the top three for each category.

Around the Big East: Preview and Rankings

Check out where the men’s basketball team ranks in The Hoya’s 2017-18 Big East preseason rankings.

Will Soft Nonconference Schedule Weaken Hoyas?

Head Coach Patrick Ewing’s first season as not come without controversy, as hisweak nonconference schedule has raised doubts as to whether Georgetown will be prepared for Big East play.

Hoyas Hopeful as Team Enters Ewing Era Begins

Georgetown’s 2017-18 season kicks off Nov. 12 against Jacksonville University at the Capital One Area, where junior center Jessie Govan, sophomore forward Marcus Derrickson, and junior guard Kaleb Johnson will look to secure Patrick Ewing’s first win as Head Coach of men’s basketball.

The Legend Returns, A New Chapter Begins

Patrick Ewing (CAS ’85) returns to the Hilltop to lead this year’s Hoyas in his inaugural season at the helm of Georgetown men’s basketball.

“Success is winning. If I don’t win, people could call me the greatest Hoya ever, but as you know, if I don’t win, there will be another coach here sooner or later.” — Patrick Ewing, Head Coach

Adair Departs after Disappointing End to 2016-17 Season

The 17-13 Georgetown women’s basketball managed its second straight winning season and a bid to the Women’s National Invitational in 2016-17, but was ultimately upstaged by Fordham in what was former Head Coach Natasha Adair’s final year with the Hoyas.

Howard Brings Personal Touch to New Coaching Role

After serving under former Head Coach Natasha Adair, James Howard is now tasked with leading a Georgetown team that finished the 2016-17 season 17-13.

“My vision is to do something special here, and that’s build a program that people can be proud of, and you can hang your hat on Georgetown women’s basketball.” — James Howard, Head Coach

Venson’s Transfer to Hilltop Adds Experience

Senior guard Mikayla Venson’s transfer from the University of Virginia, where she averaged 15.1 points per game over two seasons, is set to provide an offensive boost for the women’s basketball team this season.

“Expect a lot of energy out of me, and talking and impacting the team as much as I need and as much as the team needs me to.” — Mikayla Venson, Senior Guard

Around the Big East: Preview and Rankings

Check out where the women’s basketball team ranks in The Hoya’s 2017-18 Big East preseason rankings.

New Coach, Experienced Players Lead Hoyas

Georgetown will rely on the experience of its four returning seniors, as well as transfer senior Mikayla Venson, in Head Coach James Howard’s first season at the head of the women’s basketball program.

“We have a lot of people who have come in who are really going to be strong for us, and just with our backcourt and pushing the pace and everything, we should be No. 1.” — James Howard, Head Coach

