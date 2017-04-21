Baseball | Offense Leads GU Past Mt. St. Mary’s

The Georgetown baseball team rebounded from a weekend series sweep by Creighton with a resounding 13-2 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday.

The Hoyas (21-14, 0-2 Big East) were plagued by poor pitching in pivotal moments against the Bluejays (15-16, 5-1 Big East). However, they shook off their start to Big East play by putting up 17 hits against the Mountaineers (4-26, 2-11 NEC).

“It’s just what the doctor ordered. I was very happy to see us bounce back like that. It went about as well as I could possibly have drawn it up, which they rarely do,” Georgetown Head Coach Pete Wilk said.

Georgetown’s dominant victory came after Creighton routed them at home, where the Blue and Gray bullpen struggled heavily with an ERA of 8.91 over the three-game stretch.

“Our bullpen blew up,” said Wilk. “We’ve done it three or four other times this year where we’ve pitched tentatively and put guys on base without them earning it, whether by walk or hit by pitch. You simply cannot do that late in games.”

Senior second baseman Eric Garza carried the Hoyas throughout the series, going a combined 4-13 with four RBIs, three runs scored and his second home run of the year.

“I wasn’t playing much earlier in the season, I was just waiting for my opportunity and trying to be a good teammate,” Garza said. “And then I got it, and luckily took advantage of it. It’s just cool trying to help the team, be the best player I can be, the best teammate I can be. And hopefully, that helps win games.”

In Sunday’s series finale, Georgetown took a comfortable 9-5 lead into the ninth inning. Despite this, relief pitchers freshman Nick Morreale and graduate student Alex Deise allowed six runs to score on six hits and two walks, resulting in a 11-9 win for Creighton.

“It was pretty demoralizing, but we try to stay together as a team and remember that it’s not the end of our season,” Garza said.

“As long as no one’s pointing fingers and we’re in it together, we can try and move on to the next conference series and keep playing our brand of baseball.”

Georgetown regained its winning ways behind an offensive outburst against Mount St. Mary’s. Sophomore third basemen Ryan Weisenberg powered the Hoyas’ offense, finishing 3-5 at the plate with six RBIs and two home runs, both of which came in the fourth inning. “Hitting two homers in the same inning was a great feeling,” Weisenberg said in an email to The Hoya. “The team did a great job putting together good at-bats. Homering twice in an inning, let alone hitting twice in a game, shows a great team effort at the plate.” Senior pitcher Nick Leonard started the game for Georgetown and lasted three innings, surrendering one run on two hits with no walks. Relief pitchers freshmen Brent Killam and Jeremiah Burke, sophomore Casey Goldenberg and senior Jordan Chudacoff followed with a combined six innings and four strikeouts to secure the win for the Hoyas. “It was kind of an effort to keep Nick fresh if we need him on the weekend,” Wilk said. “It was also an opportunity to see some of the younger guys, to see if maybe they could step up [for] some weekend bullpen roles that we haven’t been getting the job done with every guy.” Up next, the Hoyas will return to Big East conference play as they take on the Seton Hall Pirates (18-16, 2-4 Big East) for a three-game weekend series. “We need to continue our offensive approach into the weekend, as well as good relief pitching,” Weisenberg said. “Our coaching staff has done an excellent job preparing us, now we must take care of what is in front of us this weekend and the rest of conference.” The series opener is slated to begin Friday at 6 p.m., with Saturday’s game following at 1 p.m. and Sunday’s series finale at 12 p.m. All three games will be played at Seton Hall’s Owen T. Carroll Field, with live stats available at GUHoyas.com and Sunday’s game broadcasted by the Big East Digital Network.

