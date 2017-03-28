Baseball | GU Victorious in Series Finale at Brown

Unable to build upon the momentum from its previous two victories, the Georgetown baseball team dropped two out of three games against Brown (6-7) over the weekend, with each contest decided by two runs or fewer.

After an offensive showcase against Coppin State University (5-13) — in which the Hoyas (14-10) scored 14 runs — Georgetown looked to maintain its winning ways heading into the three-game series in Providence.

However, the Blue and Gray was shut out 2-0 in game one. Senior pitcher Simon Matthews went seven innings on the rubber, giving up two earned runs on six hits while striking out 10. The Hoyas out-hit the Bears, but Georgetown failed to drive in any runners in scoring position, leaving seven runners stranded. Junior outfielder Michael DeRenzi and junior catcher Sammy Stevens contributed two hits each.

“Game one was just a great matchup between two really good pitchers,” Georgetown Head Coach Peter Wilk said. “There wasn’t anything tough about it. It was a great game of baseball. They came up with two big two-out hits, and we didn’t.”

Georgetown suffered a similar fate in game two of the doubleheader Saturday, this time surrendering four runs in the bottom of the ninth to fall 11-10. The Hoyas jumped out to a 5-0 lead through two innings, but saw their lead deteriorate to an 8-7 advantage by the end of the eighth.

Sophomore third baseman Ryan Weisenberg, who entered the game as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the seventh, gave Georgetown a three-run cushion heading into the final frame with a two-run single. The lead would not be enough: An error, a passed ball and a wild pitch resulted in four runs for Brown and the comeback victory. Wilk voiced his displeasure over the team’s inability to hold its lead.

“It was horrendous. Four runs without the benefit of a hit. Absolutely horrible. One of the worst losses I’ve ever been through,” Wilk said.

Pitcher Jimmy Swad took the loss, tossing one and one-third innings, walking five batters and giving up four runs, only one of which was earned. Stevens and DeRenzi led the offensive charge again, with Stevens driving in three runs on a double and DeRenzi collecting three hits and scoring three runs. Stevens and DeRenzi are batting .333 and .413 on the year, respectively. DeRenzi’s batting average, 28 runs batted in and a .615 slugging percentage are all team-highs.

The final matchup on Sunday between the two squads ended in the sole weekend victory for the Hoyas, as they won 3-2. Georgetown survived a scare in the bottom of the eighth, holding Brown to just one run after the Bears loaded the bases to start the inning. Junior starting pitcher Kevin Superko spoke of the added motivation Georgetown played with in the series finale.

“There seemed to be a greater sense of urgency and it was more of a complete game that I felt we played. … I thought from an energy standpoint on Sunday, we were there from the first pitch of the game all the way until the last, and it translated into a win,” Superko said.

Superko went seven innings on the hill, allowing one run on four hits and getting the win. Superko is now 4-1 on the year with a 4.21 earned run average and .253 opposing batting average, in addition to 28 strikeouts. The starter noted the significance of the moral victory for Georgetown to avoid the series sweep.

“I know that after dropping those two, there’s a lot of importance on that Sunday one. So I just want to go out there and throw strikes and let the defense work, and I know they’ll pick me up on the offensive side,” Superko said.

At the plate, junior second baseman Jake Bernstein led the charge with two hits and two RBIs. Wilk was impressed with his team’s ability to bounce back from the two losses the day before.

“That was a gut-wrenching, awful loss. And 18 hours later we’re on a field again and we regrouped and we did what we had to do. I think that’s a tremendous step forward. It was a great character win. It was a team win. … Great win after just a horrible loss,” Wilk said.

Georgetown’s next game is on Wednesday at 3 p.m., a home matchup at Shirley Povich Field against the Navy Midshipmen (15-9).

